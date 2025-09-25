EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Toxic Marriage to Elvis Exposed Like Never Before — And How 80-Year-Old Still Holds a Candle for the King Despite his Abuse

Two years after her split from Elvis – said to have left her tormented with his affairs and prescription drug abuse – she began dating Kardashian, then a rising lawyer in Los Angeles, and long before his name became synonymous with reality television through his children Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob.

A source close to Presley claimed: "Robert was serious about making a life with her, but Priscilla's heart was elsewhere. She never stopped loving Elvis, and that made it impossible for anyone else to truly break through. She admits she could not say yes to Robert because of the deep hold Elvis still had on her."

In her book, Presley writes: "Robert was a sweet man and I liked him. Robert wanted to get married, but I knew it wouldn't work. I wasn't ready to marry again. I mean, I was very much in love with Elvis, very much. I am still very much in love with him. I didn't leave him because I didn't love him; I just couldn't live the life."

Presley met Elvis in 1959 when she was 14 and he was stationed with the US Army in Germany. They married in 1967 but split six years later, with Elvis' infidelities and controlling behavior straining their union.

She recalls how he dictated her clothes, hairstyle, and friends, telling her exactly how to present herself as his wife.