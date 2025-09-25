Your tip
Tom Holland
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland 'Sends Cast and Crew into Fits of Rage' by Taking Two-Week Break From 'Spider-Man' Filming After Bump on the Head

Photo of Tom Holland
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland has left the crew members and cast angry for pausing filming due to his injury.

Sept. 25 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Tom Holland has left colleagues fuming after halting production on the latest Spider-Man film for two weeks following what insiders described as a relatively minor accident on set, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 29-year-old British actor recently suffered a suspected concussion when a stunt mechanism malfunctioned during filming in London, forcing producers to suspend work until early next month.

'Spider-Man' Star Sparks Fury With Two-Week Pause

Photo of Tom Holland
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland halted 'Spider-Man' filming after a stunt mishap.

The enforced pause has frustrated cast and crew who had been working to a tight schedule ahead of the blockbuster's July 31 release date.

A source close to the production said: "People are furious with Tom. The accident wasn't serious, but Tom is insisting on taking the full two weeks off. Everyone understands safety comes first, but he's left the crew twiddling their thumbs while costs soar. Some feel he's milking it."

Crew Furious Over Delay

Photo of Tom Holland
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Tom insisted on full rest despite a minor injury.

Another insider echoed the sentiment, adding: "A line snapped on a pull ring and he took a bump on the head – nothing more. The studio would have liked him back on set in a couple of days, but Tom has made it clear he won't return until he feels one hundred percent. That decision has not gone down well with the team."

Holland, who has played the Marvel superhero since 2016, was shooting scenes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day at Pinewood Studios when the incident occurred.

The production had already spent several weeks in Glasgow, which had been transformed into New York City for exterior sequences, before moving to the British capital.

Party Appearance Raises Questions

Photo of Tom Holland
Source: MEGA

Holland attended a charity quiz with Zendaya during his break.

Despite the disruption, Sony executives insist the accident will not affect the film's scheduled release.

"Everything has been going great guns, so this is just a minor setback," said a source close to the studio. "They just want Tom back to feeling his best, but the reality is there's a lot of anger about the delay."

Holland’s father Dominic confirmed the incident at a charity dinner in London. He said: "Yes, there's been an accident, and he'll be away from filming for a while."

The actor has nevertheless been seen in public since the mishap, attending the third annual Brothers Trust Posh Pub Quiz with his fiancée and co-star Zendaya.

Friends Defend Holland's Caution

Photo of Tom Holland
Source: MEGA

Crew questioned why Tom went to events but skipped filming.

Guests at the black-tie fundraiser shared photos of the pair smiling with supporters, leading some crew members to question the seriousness of his condition.

One crew member said: "It's hard to watch him out at social events when we’re stuck waiting around for him to come back to work. People are asking why he can go to a party but not set. That's what's causing the rage."

Tensions have been heightened by the scale of the production, which involves hundreds of staff and complex logistical planning.

Every day of filming costs tens of thousands of dollars, according to insiders, and extended delays risk creating knock-on effects for other Marvel projects.

Still, those close to Holland defended his decision.

"Concussion isn't something to take lightly," said a friend.

"Tom knows the franchise depends on him, and he doesn't want to risk long-term damage by rushing back. He'll return when he's ready, not when the studio wants."

