WATCH: MAGA-Loon Jillian Michaels QUITS Talk Show Live On-Air and Storms Off Set After Nasty Debate With Left-wing Co-Host About Israel and Charlie Kirk

Monday's episode turned into a shouting match after a discussion on Kirk's memorial segued into online conspiracy theories about his death, including claims alleging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered the Turning Point USA founder $150million to take a more pro-Israel stance before his death.

MIchaels reacted: "There's no proof of that, in fact, the opposite is true!"

She then shouted at Li: "Where is your proof that $150million dollars was offered from Bibi Netanyahu? Where is the proof?

"I didn't want to cover this, and you guys insisted, and I told you if you cover this s--- I'm gonna rip you apart. Where is the proof?"