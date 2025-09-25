Your tip
Jillian Michaels

WATCH: MAGA-Loon Jillian Michaels QUITS Talk Show Live On-Air and Storms Off Set After Nasty Debate With Left-wing Co-Host About Israel and Charlie Kirk

Photo of Jillian Michaels
Source: MEGA; YouTube

Jillian Michaels has quit her podcast after a fiery debate over Charlie Kirk's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Conservative fitness guru Jillian Michaels has stunned fans by abruptly quitting her talk show mid-program after a heated back-and-forth with a left-leaning guest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Her Take podcast went to hell in a handbasket while Michaels and co-host Ana Kasparian discussed the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk with guests Amy Dangerfield, a right-wing YouTube creator, and former DNC fundraiser Lindy Li.

Michaels Loses Her Cool Over Charlie Kirk Death Conspiracy Theories

Monday's episode turned into a shouting match after a discussion on Kirk's memorial segued into online conspiracy theories about his death, including claims alleging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered the Turning Point USA founder $150million to take a more pro-Israel stance before his death.

MIchaels reacted: "There's no proof of that, in fact, the opposite is true!"

She then shouted at Li: "Where is your proof that $150million dollars was offered from Bibi Netanyahu? Where is the proof?

"I didn't want to cover this, and you guys insisted, and I told you if you cover this s--- I'm gonna rip you apart. Where is the proof?"

Photo of Jillian Michaels
Source: HerTake/YouTube

Michaels demanded 'proof' of the conspiracy theory about Israel from the panel.

Tensions continued to escalate as Michaels and Kasparian began arguing.

Kasparian eventually lost her cool and shouted, "Hold on! Let me finish my f---ing thought!"

But Michaels wasn't having it – and cut the debate short in a dramatic exit.

Michaels declared, "I don't know how every show ends up being about how do we bash Israel," as she ripped off her microphone and grabbed her laptop.

She added: "This is not for me. I'm not interested in this. I love you guys, I'm sorry. I have zero interest in doing this."

Michaels Explains Her Decision To Bail On The Show

Photo of Jillian Michaels, Lindy Li, Amy Dangerfield and Ana Kasparian
Source: HerTake/YouTube

Michaels declared she had 'zero interest' in discussing Israel before storming off set.

As Michaels was trying to prove a point, Kasparian sarcastically yelled over her: "Let's be good about precious Israel! The country committing a genocide."

After the flustered Biggest Loser coach stormed off set, Kasparian and the two guests stayed behind to continue the heated discussion.

Following the dramatic episode, Michaels opened up about why she became so incensed during an appearance on James Li's Today-ish podcast.

She insisted she had been "misled" about the segment before sitting down to film the episode.

'This Is Not The Time'

Photo of Lindy Li, Amy Dangerfield and Ana Kasparian
Source: HerTake/YouTube

Michaels later said she wouldn't be 'participating' in 'Her Take' anymore after Monday's episode.

Michaels explained: "I said, 'Guys, this has been covered a week ago, this is the first day of Rosh Hashanah, we're gonna look like a--holes doing this literally the day after they buried (Kirk).'"

She further claimed there were other topics about Kirk's assassination that could have been discussed, but her co-host "insisted" on bringing up Netanyahu and Kirk's ties to Israel.

The podcast host said: "I said, 'I do not want another show that just bashes Israel. This is not the time.'"

While Michaels acknowledged she's supportive of "healthy criticism of Netanyahu and his party," she noted there should also be "healthy criticism" of the October 7 Hamas attacks.

When asked if she would return to Her Take, Michaels said she "won't be participating."

Photo of Jillian Michaels
Source: MEGA

The 'Biggest Loser' alum is open about her conservative views.

