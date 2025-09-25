Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Victoria Beckham

Victoria's Heartbreaking Pain: Beckham Having 'Sleepless Nights' Over Bitter Feud With Estranged Son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz 'Tarnishing' Documentary Launch

Split photo of Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham has had 'sleepless nights' over her bitter feud with estranged son Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Victoria Beckham is said be losing sleep over the ongoing family feud with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, which insiders claimed has sparked fear the bitter feud will "overshadow" her upcoming Netflix documentary series, which is set to follow her fashion and beauty businesses.

The Spice Girl alum has been plagued by "sleepless nights" over the stress of her fractured once-close-knit family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham's Latest Project 'Tarnished' by Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Feud

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

An insider said Victoria 'can't help but feeling sad' about her new Netflix series because her son 'can't share in any of it.'

Sources claimed the ongoing drama with Brooklyn and Nicola has diminished any enthusiasm the mother-of-four had for the documentary series, which is expected to be released in early October.

An insider shared: "Vic's been having sleepless nights. What started out as an exciting project has been tarnished by the Brooklyn situation.

"Vic's loved making the series and is so proud of the end result, but she can't help but feeling sad, because Brooklyn can't share in any of it."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham Expected to Make Brief Appearance in Mom's Netflix Series

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn was not featured in the docuseries' trailer but sources claimed he's featured in the full-cut.

While Victoria's husband David Beckham, as well as their three other children Romeo, 23, Cruze, 20, and Harper, 14, were featured in the docuseries' trailer, there was no sign of Brooklyn or his wife.

Sources claimed Brooklyn will be featured in the three-part series, appearing in scenes filmed at his mom's Paris Fashion Week show in 2024, though it's highly unlikely Victoria will address their fallout on screen.

As RadarOnline.com reported, tensions have run high between Brooklyn and his parents since his lavish 2022 wedding – and the situation went from bad to worse this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham 'Broke Down in Tears' After Seeing Brooklyn and Nicola's Vow Renewal Photos

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn unfollowed his brothers on social media and excluded his family from his vow renewal.

Brooklyn was a no-show at David's month-long 50th birthday celebration – and appeared to make it clear where he stood with his siblings by unfollowing his brothers on social media.

He and Nicola dealt a particularly low-blow when they held a vow renewal ceremony in August and notably left his family off the guest list.

An insider claimed Victoria "broke down in tears" when she saw her son and daughter-in-law posted photos from the special day on Instagram.

Now, Brooklyn and Nicola are not expected to even show and support Victoria at her documentary series' premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of David and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn and Nicola are not expected to join his family at Victoria's Netflix premiere.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
alice evans and ioan guffudd

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Evans Issued Warning to 'Find New Counsel' after Dumping Attorney and Choosing to Represent Herself in Hollywood's Ugliest Divorce

Split photo of Kanye West, Jess An

Kanye West Strikes Again: Troubled Rapper Claims 'America's Next Top Model' Alum Wants to 'Silence Him' by Slapping Him With a Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The insider said: "The whole family was supposed to attend the premiere, but Brooklyn and Nicola won't be there now.

"Vic's adapted her original plan and instructed her PR team to ensure no questions about Brooklyn are asked while she's promoting the series.

"All she's prepared to say is that she's proud of all of her children. The whole situation is so awkward.

"David and the other kids are trying to get her excited, but it's not been easy at all."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

While the former pop star isn't expected to drag her family issues into the series for the whole world to see, she has promised "nothing is sugarcoated" and teased "there are tears."

A source said: "Vic wanted the main focus of her series to be about fashion, but she accepts people won't watch just for that. She's been more vulnerable than she normally would."

Victoria's Netflix documentary follows her husband's hit series, Beckham, which discussed their marriage and cheating accusations, which the soccer legend denied.

The insider added: "She's scared the series won't have the same positive reaction as David's. Deep down, she's still that shy, self-conscious teenager.

"But Victoria comes across so well. Not that she would ever slate Brooklyn, but it will be hard not to take her side in the fallout."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.