Victoria's Heartbreaking Pain: Beckham Having 'Sleepless Nights' Over Bitter Feud With Estranged Son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz 'Tarnishing' Documentary Launch
Sept. 25 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Victoria Beckham is said be losing sleep over the ongoing family feud with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, which insiders claimed has sparked fear the bitter feud will "overshadow" her upcoming Netflix documentary series, which is set to follow her fashion and beauty businesses.
The Spice Girl alum has been plagued by "sleepless nights" over the stress of her fractured once-close-knit family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Victoria Beckham's Latest Project 'Tarnished' by Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Feud
Sources claimed the ongoing drama with Brooklyn and Nicola has diminished any enthusiasm the mother-of-four had for the documentary series, which is expected to be released in early October.
An insider shared: "Vic's been having sleepless nights. What started out as an exciting project has been tarnished by the Brooklyn situation.
"Vic's loved making the series and is so proud of the end result, but she can't help but feeling sad, because Brooklyn can't share in any of it."
Brooklyn Beckham Expected to Make Brief Appearance in Mom's Netflix Series
While Victoria's husband David Beckham, as well as their three other children Romeo, 23, Cruze, 20, and Harper, 14, were featured in the docuseries' trailer, there was no sign of Brooklyn or his wife.
Sources claimed Brooklyn will be featured in the three-part series, appearing in scenes filmed at his mom's Paris Fashion Week show in 2024, though it's highly unlikely Victoria will address their fallout on screen.
As RadarOnline.com reported, tensions have run high between Brooklyn and his parents since his lavish 2022 wedding – and the situation went from bad to worse this year.
Victoria Beckham 'Broke Down in Tears' After Seeing Brooklyn and Nicola's Vow Renewal Photos
Brooklyn was a no-show at David's month-long 50th birthday celebration – and appeared to make it clear where he stood with his siblings by unfollowing his brothers on social media.
He and Nicola dealt a particularly low-blow when they held a vow renewal ceremony in August and notably left his family off the guest list.
An insider claimed Victoria "broke down in tears" when she saw her son and daughter-in-law posted photos from the special day on Instagram.
Now, Brooklyn and Nicola are not expected to even show and support Victoria at her documentary series' premiere.
The insider said: "The whole family was supposed to attend the premiere, but Brooklyn and Nicola won't be there now.
"Vic's adapted her original plan and instructed her PR team to ensure no questions about Brooklyn are asked while she's promoting the series.
"All she's prepared to say is that she's proud of all of her children. The whole situation is so awkward.
"David and the other kids are trying to get her excited, but it's not been easy at all."
While the former pop star isn't expected to drag her family issues into the series for the whole world to see, she has promised "nothing is sugarcoated" and teased "there are tears."
A source said: "Vic wanted the main focus of her series to be about fashion, but she accepts people won't watch just for that. She's been more vulnerable than she normally would."
Victoria's Netflix documentary follows her husband's hit series, Beckham, which discussed their marriage and cheating accusations, which the soccer legend denied.
The insider added: "She's scared the series won't have the same positive reaction as David's. Deep down, she's still that shy, self-conscious teenager.
"But Victoria comes across so well. Not that she would ever slate Brooklyn, but it will be hard not to take her side in the fallout."