EXCLUSIVE: Alice Evans Issued Warning to 'Find New Counsel' after Dumping Attorney and Choosing to Represent Herself in Hollywood's Ugliest Divorce

There could be a third reason for the dismissal – Evans has previously complained she's broke, and "living in poverty."

She claimed she and her daughters, Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12, were recently evicted from their Los Angeles home because she couldn't afford to pay the $6,500 per month rent.

But Gruffudd countered in her own court documents that Evans "purposely got herself evicted... intentionally ceasing paying rent and instead taking the children on a vacation trip to Europe."

Her motive, according to Gruffudd, was to "support her false public narrative of financial destitution in an attempt to further harm my reputation… as a fraudulent way to strong-arm me into paying more support than I can afford."

Gruffudd also maintained that subpoenaed bank records show that Evans is far from being penniless.

Evans allegedly made more than $130,000 in 2024 and is expected to earn a similar amount this year, a claim that she called "false and misleading."