EXCLUSIVE: Alice Evans Issued Warning to 'Find New Counsel' after Dumping Attorney and Choosing to Represent Herself in Hollywood's Ugliest Divorce
Sept. 25 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Alice Evans has been warned to tread carefully, after she made the unconventional decision to represent herself in her years-long divorce with ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd, RadarOnline.com can report.
The case could soon be coming to an end, as the former couple's day in court is scheduled for early next year.
New court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com reveal Evans has filed for a Substitution of Attorney and a Notice of Limited Scope Representation, indicating she plans to now represent herself.
That's a big mistake, attorney Renee Bauer, Owner of Happy Even After Family Law in Connecticut, told RadarOnline.com.
"Evans should find new counsel as soon as possible because self-representation can be filled with missteps," Bauer said. "There is procedure to follow, laws to understand, and rules of evidence to abide by.
"She doesn't know what she doesn't know."
Why Did Evans Decide To Represent Herself?
Evans' current attorney will still advise her on pre-trial issues such as child and spousal support and any necessary changes to already-issued restraining orders. She will also help prep Evans for the case.
She gave no reason for her decision to go it alone, but Bauer explained typically when this happens, there could be a difference of opinion between client and counsel.
"Whenever someone fires their attorney, it's either because the client has unreasonable expectations or the lawyer is just, in fact, not the best fit for her situation," Bauer said. "It's hard to say what is going on here."
'Living in Poverty'
There could be a third reason for the dismissal – Evans has previously complained she's broke, and "living in poverty."
She claimed she and her daughters, Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12, were recently evicted from their Los Angeles home because she couldn't afford to pay the $6,500 per month rent.
But Gruffudd countered in her own court documents that Evans "purposely got herself evicted... intentionally ceasing paying rent and instead taking the children on a vacation trip to Europe."
Her motive, according to Gruffudd, was to "support her false public narrative of financial destitution in an attempt to further harm my reputation… as a fraudulent way to strong-arm me into paying more support than I can afford."
Gruffudd also maintained that subpoenaed bank records show that Evans is far from being penniless.
Evans allegedly made more than $130,000 in 2024 and is expected to earn a similar amount this year, a claim that she called "false and misleading."
Un-Happily Ever After
Gruffudd and Evans filed for divorce in 2021, after 13 years of marriage. The divorce turned bitter almost immediately when the Fantastic Four actor filed a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against Evans.
Gruffudd said in the filing, "(Evans) repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021, that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career."
Evans allegedly told him she would do to him "what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp," adding: "Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother."
Gruffudd continued in the petition: "Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me."