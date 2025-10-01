Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied! Judge Rejects Disgraced Music Mogul's Request for New Trial in Sex-Trafficking Case Before Sentencing... As He Faces 20 Years Behind Bars
Oct. 1 2025, Published 10:24 a.m. ET
The path is clear now for Sean 'Diddy' Combs to learn his fate, RadarOnline.com can report, after the disgraced rapper's final try at a new trial was denied.
Combs will be sentenced on Friday, October 3, after being found guilty of two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Late Tuesday night, Judge Arun Subramanian issued a 16-page order arguing the charges against the 55-year-old fall within the statutory definition for transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
Subramanian also rejected the rapper's argument that he was protected by free speech because he filmed the sex acts, which he tried to pass off as amateur pornography.
Subramanian wrote: "The correct definition of prostitution in the Mann Act is sex in exchange for money or its equivalent," adding that the definition "poses no constitutional problem."
Prosecutors Want a Lengthy Sentence
On Monday, prosecutors filed a 164-page memorandum recommending at least 11 years of imprisonment – a signifigant increase from their initial request of a sentence of four to five years.
Lawyers argued Combs is "unrepentant" and that "the punishment for his crimes of conviction must take into account the manner in which he committed them."
With sentencing now days away, the music mogul has bombarded the court with letters and notes begging for his release. He also wrote a personal 182-page sentencing memo asking for a term of no longer than 14 months, which is what he has already served.
In a legal submission, his defense team detailed "inhumane" conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, claiming food sometimes contains maggots, that the rapper is routinely subjected to violence, and that he has "not breathed fresh air in nearly 13 months."
Combs as a Model Inmate
His defense lawyers pointed out that the rapper is said to now be sober "for the first time in 25 years" and has had an "incident-free record."
He has also helped other inmates by creating an educational program on business management and entrepreneurship, and ultimately concluded that Combs has been "adequately punished."
"In the past two years, Mr Combs's career and reputation have been destroyed," his lawyers said in the document. "He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America — yet has made the most of that punishment."
Combs' Family Letter Writing Campaign
The court also received letters from Combs' mother and kids, all asking for leniency.
Janice Combs wrote: "Unfortunately, my son has made some terrible mistakes in his life, which I know he recognizes. I will never excuse any wrongdoing committed by Sean. I've always been very strict with him growing up."
The 85-year-old continued: "I appeal to the kindness of your heart to allow my son to be able to sit at a dinner table with his family. To allow him to raise his children and to instill in them the need to be respectful, get an education and just be God’s children with love in their hearts."
She also referenced the rapper's kids, Quincy, 34, King, 27, and twins Jessie and D’lila, 18, needing a dad after their mom, Kim Porter, died in 2018. And even brought up her own mortality as an appeal.
"I don't know how much longer I will be around," she concluded. "But I would love to be able to see him and his children together again."