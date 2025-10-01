Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied! Judge Rejects Disgraced Music Mogul's Request for New Trial in Sex-Trafficking Case Before Sentencing... As He Faces 20 Years Behind Bars 

The court also received letters from Combs' mother and kids, all asking for leniency.

Janice Combs wrote: "Unfortunately, my son has made some terrible mistakes in his life, which I know he recognizes. I will never excuse any wrongdoing committed by Sean. I've always been very strict with him growing up."

The 85-year-old continued: "I appeal to the kindness of your heart to allow my son to be able to sit at a dinner table with his family. To allow him to raise his children and to instill in them the need to be respectful, get an education and just be God’s children with love in their hearts."

She also referenced the rapper's kids, Quincy, 34, King, 27, and twins Jessie and D’lila, 18, needing a dad after their mom, Kim Porter, died in 2018. And even brought up her own mortality as an appeal.

"I don't know how much longer I will be around," she concluded. "But I would love to be able to see him and his children together again."