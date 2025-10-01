Eric Dane 'Struggles to Speak' and is now in a Wheelchair as Pals Give Heartbreaking Update on 'Greys Anatomy' Star's Decline
Oct. 1 2025, Published 8:55 a.m. ET
Eric Dane's health is in such decline he now uses a wheelchair and "struggles to speak", according to new claims
RadarOnline.com can reveal the ALS-stricken actor, 52, was recently snapped looking frail as he was pushed by an aid at an airport in Washington DC, sparking fresh concern for his well-being.
Condition 'Keeps Getting Worse'
Pals are claiming his incurable neurological condition, which was diagnosed in April, is now taking a devastating toll on his body and mind.
The Grey's Anatomy star previously revealed he was "worried about my legs".
And speaking in a gruff voice when he was asked by a photographer in Washington: "What would you say to your fans who are hoping everything is okay?"
Dane responded: "Keep the faith, man."
A source told the Daily Mail: "This diagnosis has been devastating and as much as Eric has leaned on his Jewish faith to get through it all, it has been his family and friends that have really stepped up and have made him feel loved.
Brave Face
"Because all through this, it just keeps getting worse and is very sad, but Eric is trying to put on as much of a brave face as possible because he wants to enjoy what he has now because he now knows with his full heart that tomorrow isn't promised.
"He wants to live life and he doesn't want people grieving him or for him while he is going through this terrible disease, he just wants the people in his life to be present and as happy as they can be, he wants to always surround himself with positivity, that is a major thing that is driving him nowadays."
The actor has spoken candidly about the devastating effects the sudden onset of ALS has brought on his body, revealing in June that he had only "one functioning arm."
He said then: "My dominant side. My left side is functioning, my right side has completely stopped working.
"It's going. I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won't have my left hand either. It's sobering."
Mobility Fears
While he was at that point still able to walk, Dane said he feared losing his mobility in the future.
Dane was seen walking just weeks ago on September 16.
ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a rare and incurable neurological condition that progressively weakens muscles and affects physical function.
The condition is widely known in the U.S. as Lou Gehrig's disease following the legendary baseball player's death in 1941 at just 37. ALS has since claimed other high-profile victims too.
Actress Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, Bryan Randall, passed away in 2023 after quietly battling the disease for three years.
SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg also succumbed to ALS in 2018, just a year after revealing his diagnosis.
Famed physicist Stephen Hawking, one of the most well-known individuals to live with ALS, defied the odds by surviving more than 50 years with the condition before his death at age 76 in 2018.
Dane's ALS announcement came shortly after the star and his estranged wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, 54, decided to call off their divorce after seven years apart.
The pair share two daughters — Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.