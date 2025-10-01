Eric Dane 'Struggles to Speak' and is now in a Wheelchair as Pals Give Heartbreaking Update on 'Greys Anatomy' Star's Decline

"Because all through this, it just keeps getting worse and is very sad, but Eric is trying to put on as much of a brave face as possible because he wants to enjoy what he has now because he now knows with his full heart that tomorrow isn't promised.

"He wants to live life and he doesn't want people grieving him or for him while he is going through this terrible disease, he just wants the people in his life to be present and as happy as they can be, he wants to always surround himself with positivity, that is a major thing that is driving him nowadays."

The actor has spoken candidly about the devastating effects the sudden onset of ALS has brought on his body, revealing in June that he had only "one functioning arm."

He said then: "My dominant side. My left side is functioning, my right side has completely stopped working.

"It's going. I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won't have my left hand either. It's sobering."