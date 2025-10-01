Keith Urban, 57, Changes Lyrics of Song About Nicole Kidman Romance to Namecheck New Female Guitarist, 25, Amid Rumors Singer is Already 'Dating Again'
Oct. 1 2025, Published 8:11 a.m. ET
Keith Urban changed the lyrics to a song about his romance with Nicole Kidman to namecheck the rocker's new female guitarist, amid claims he's already moved on from the actress.
RadarOnline.com can reveal footage of Urban's recent show gained traction in light of his shock split from his wife of 19 years, which was confirmed on Monday.
Personal Song
His guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, shared the recording on Instagram last Saturday, and Urban is heard singing: "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player."
Baugh, who joined Urban’s band on his High And Alive World Tour in June, added mind-blown emojis and captioned it: "Did he just say that."
The original lyric goes: "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter."
The 2016 song The Fighter, which originally featured Carrie Underwood, is about the early stages of a relationship when things could go either way.
Urban previously said: "It's all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her.
"The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It's really like a vow in so many ways."
'Did He Just Say That?'
The former couple even sang the song together in their car back in 2016.
Kidman, 58, gushed in the clip: "Oh my God, I love this song," before Urban, 57, replied, "Good, thank goodness."
Indeed, she loved it so much, it reduced her to tears on first listen.
She said in 2017: "I remember when he first played it for me, and I started to cry because... he writes these things – they come out of I don't know – and they're like beautiful gifts."
Fans are now asking if Urban and Baugh's connection is more than musical.
One commented: "OK, dumping Nicole is looking more suspect."
Another said: Rumor has it."
A third said: "And now he's getting divorced....eeeek!"
Moving On
Others believe it's just platonic, calling them "two besties" and saying that Urban "loves having you on stage with him."
Kidman filed for divorce from the country star on Tuesday formally ending their 19-year marriage.
Sources claim that it was not Kidman's idea, as she had been wanting to save their relationship but he left her "blindsided".
Reports claim that sources have insisted Urban is the one who initiated the split on the grounds of being "unhappy".
And it's recently speculated Urban is already dating again.
An insider said: "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."
Another claimed that news of the fledgling relationship was "all over Nashville," where the couple are based.
Meanwhile, a "well-placed Nashville music business PR source" has alleged the mysterious “younger” woman in question also works in the music industry.
"The rumour is that he's with a younger woman in the business. It's all everyone is talking about. Everyone wants to know who, but so far, that's a mystery," the source added.