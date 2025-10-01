Keith Urban, 57, Changes Lyrics of Song About Nicole Kidman Romance to Namecheck New Female Guitarist, 25, Amid Rumors Singer is Already 'Dating Again'

His guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, shared the recording on Instagram last Saturday, and Urban is heard singing: "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player."

Baugh, who joined Urban’s band on his High And Alive World Tour in June, added mind-blown emojis and captioned it: "Did he just say that."

The original lyric goes: "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter."

The 2016 song The Fighter, which originally featured Carrie Underwood, is about the early stages of a relationship when things could go either way.

Urban previously said: "It's all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her.

"The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It's really like a vow in so many ways."