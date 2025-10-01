Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Keith Urban, 57, Changes Lyrics of Song About Nicole Kidman Romance to Namecheck New Female Guitarist, 25, Amid Rumors Singer is Already 'Dating Again'

picture of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh
Source: MEGA/@maggie_baugh;Instagram

Keith Urban tweaked the lyrics to a song about his romance with Nicole Kidman to include the name of his young female guitarist, Maggie Baugh.

Oct. 1 2025, Published 8:11 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Keith Urban changed the lyrics to a song about his romance with Nicole Kidman to namecheck the rocker's new female guitarist, amid claims he's already moved on from the actress.

RadarOnline.com can reveal footage of Urban's recent show gained traction in light of his shock split from his wife of 19 years, which was confirmed on Monday.

Article continues below advertisement

Personal Song

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Urban wrote 'The Fighter' about wife Nicole Kidman.

Article continues below advertisement

His guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, shared the recording on Instagram last Saturday, and Urban is heard singing: "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player."

Baugh, who joined Urban’s band on his High And Alive World Tour in June, added mind-blown emojis and captioned it: "Did he just say that."

The original lyric goes: "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter."

The 2016 song The Fighter, which originally featured Carrie Underwood, is about the early stages of a relationship when things could go either way.

Urban previously said: "It's all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her.

"The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It's really like a vow in so many ways."

Article continues below advertisement

'Did He Just Say That?'

Source: @maggie_baugh;Instagram

Guitarist Baugh shares Urban's version of track.

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple even sang the song together in their car back in 2016.

Kidman, 58, gushed in the clip: "Oh my God, I love this song," before Urban, 57, replied, "Good, thank goodness."

Indeed, she loved it so much, it reduced her to tears on first listen.

She said in 2017: "I remember when he first played it for me, and I started to cry because... he writes these things – they come out of I don't know – and they're like beautiful gifts."

Fans are now asking if Urban and Baugh's connection is more than musical.

One commented: "OK, dumping Nicole is looking more suspect."

Another said: Rumor has it."

A third said: "And now he's getting divorced....eeeek!"

Article continues below advertisement

Moving On

picture of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Urban is believed to be dating again, according to a music insider.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Candace Owens and Tyler Robinson

Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson's Family 'Believes Security Photos of Man on Utah Campus Aren't Him' and 'His Apartment Was Staged After Arrest,' Candace Owens Claims

Photo of 'RHONJ' Season 14 cast

EXCLUSIVE: Beloved 'RHONJ' Star Set to Undergo 'Frightening' Brain Surgery — 'Prayers and Well Wishes Are More Important Than Ever Right Now'

Article continues below advertisement

Others believe it's just platonic, calling them "two besties" and saying that Urban "loves having you on stage with him."

Kidman filed for divorce from the country star on Tuesday formally ending their 19-year marriage.

Sources claim that it was not Kidman's idea, as she had been wanting to save their relationship but he left her "blindsided".

Reports claim that sources have insisted Urban is the one who initiated the split on the grounds of being "unhappy".

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Aussie actress Kidman fought unsuccessfully to save their marriage.

And it's recently speculated Urban is already dating again.

An insider said: "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

Another claimed that news of the fledgling relationship was "all over Nashville," where the couple are based.

Meanwhile, a "well-placed Nashville music business PR source" has alleged the mysterious “younger” woman in question also works in the music industry.

"The rumour is that he's with a younger woman in the business. It's all everyone is talking about. Everyone wants to know who, but so far, that's a mystery," the source added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.