Exclusive

'Diva' Keith Urban 'Put A Lot of Time Into Himself' and Was Focused More On His Looks Than Wife Nicole Kidman... As Actress Files for Divorce

Keith Urban may have been all about his looks, and less about Nicole Kidman.

Sept. 30 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Keith Urban seemed to be more focused on his look than on his wife, Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Oscar-winning actress has reportedly filed for divorce, just one day after it was said she was doing everything in her power to save her marriage.

Keith Urban Is All About His Looks

Urban is believed to have been more focused on himself, than his wife.

However, the country superstar perhaps was more interested in how he looked, as a previous source said the 57-year-old "looks fantastic and it’s not by accident, he puts a lot of time and effort into it."

"Nicole jokes that he spends more time in front of the mirror than she does, which is quite possible – he's a real peacock!" the insider claimed.

They added: "He's religious about his appointments with the dermatologist and plastic surgeon. He sees the same doctors as Nicole. He looks very natural, but it's no secret he's been getting things like Botox and different injectables for years."

Did Keith Urban Go Under The Knife?

Another insider shone a light on Urban's apparent routine, claiming the Somebody Like You crooner has a "diva-level beauty regimen," which includes a 10-step daily skin-care routine.

Urban is also said to get his roots done every two weeks and highlights every six weeks, and he even gets "weekly mani-pedis and laser hair removal."

"There’s almost no inch of him that isn't pampered or beautified in some way," the insider claimed.

Urban has even gone under the knife, at least according to Chicago plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, who has not treated the hitmaker, who says the former American Idol judge "appears to have had a mid-face lift and/or fillers or fat transfer" to smooth his forehead lines.

Nicole Kidman Files For Divorce

According to reports, the actress believes Urban is 'already involved with another woman.'

He added: "He's always had a very strong jawline, but had more skin laxity in the upper neck and lower jaw line, which now appears to be diminished. This is most commonly achieved through a mini tuck."

Perhaps Urban spent a bit too much time on himself, as on Monday, September 29, it was reported the couple had parted ways, with Kidman filing for a divorce just one day later.

The movie star is said to have been taking care of their teen daughters, Sunday and Faith, and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone," according to the report.

While Kidman attempted to save the marriage, it was to no avail, as Urban is believed to be "involved with another woman." This report has not been verified.

The Oscar winner attempted to save her marriage, according to reports.

