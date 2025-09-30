'Diva' Keith Urban 'Put A Lot of Time Into Himself' and Was Focused More On His Looks Than Wife Nicole Kidman... As Actress Files for Divorce

The Oscar -winning actress has reportedly filed for divorce , just one day after it was said she was doing everything in her power to save her marriage.

Keith Urba n seemed to be more focused on his look than on his wife, Nicole Kidman , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Urban is believed to have been more focused on himself, than his wife.

However, the country superstar perhaps was more interested in how he looked, as a previous source said the 57-year-old "looks fantastic and it’s not by accident, he puts a lot of time and effort into it."

"Nicole jokes that he spends more time in front of the mirror than she does, which is quite possible – he's a real peacock!" the insider claimed.

They added: "He's religious about his appointments with the dermatologist and plastic surgeon. He sees the same doctors as Nicole. He looks very natural, but it's no secret he's been getting things like Botox and different injectables for years."