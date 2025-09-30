It's Over: Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce From Keith Urban... After Actress Fails to Save Marriage

While sources claimed Kidman, 58, desperately fought to save her marriage before Urban, 57, moved out of their Nashville home, the Babygirl star was ultimately the partner who decided to make their separation official.

Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Keith Urban, after 19 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kidman and Urban had been living separately for months before their split was announced.

The actress and singer tied the knot in 2006 and share two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

When news of their separation broke, a source reportedly said the Big Little Lies star "didn't want this" and had been "fighting to save the marriage" for several months.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the couple were said to have been living separately "since the beginning of summer."

An insider claimed the couple living separately 'really hasn't been a secret' among the singer's inner circle.

The insider added: "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Kidman has been busy filming Practical Magic 2 in the UK, renting out a luxury mansion all for herself , while Urban has been busy thousands of miles away on tour in North America.

Rumors about Kidman and Urban's nearly 20 year marriage being on the rocks have swirled for months now.

Four months ago Kidman gushed over Urban and praised her parents for setting an example of a 'long-lasting, successful relationship.'

"He was so loving to her and devoted to her and was such a good man. They married very young and made it to 50 years, which is a feat."

She wrote: "In my father (the late Antony Kidman, who died in 2014), I just saw a man who loved my mother, which was the most beautiful thing to grow up watching.

Kidman credited her late mother Janelle , who died at age 84 last September, for providing an example of how to build a "a long-lasting, successful relationship" in an emotional op-ed for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Just four short months ago Kidman gushed over her marriage to Urban and how "fortunate" she was to have him as a partner for almost two decades.

Urban and Kidman often spoke about their love and devotion for one another, through good times and bad, over the course of their 19 years as husband and wife.

Before the 2024 Met Gala, Kidman said she's able to work through nerves of the high-profile event by "(having) my man with me."

Last April, Urban shared how Kidman supported him through his addiction battle during a speech honoring her at the 2024 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.

He said: "We got married in June 2006 and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions… that I’d done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens.

"I had no idea what was going to happen to us… and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl.

"Nic pushed through every negative voice, I'm sure even some of her own and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later."