Nicole Kidman Praised Late Mom Janelle for Teaching Her How to Build 'a Long-lasting, Successful Relationship'... Just Four Months Before 'Split' From Keith Urban
Sept. 30 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Just four short months ago, Nicole Kidman confessed how "fortunate" she felt for her nearly two-decade-long marriage to Keith Urban and credited her late mother Janelle for showing her how to build "a long-lasting, successful relationship," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The words Kidman, 58, penned in an op-ed for an Australian news outlet, have taken on a crushing new meaning following the news of the couple's separation after 19 years of marriage.
Kidman Praises Example Set By Parents' Marriage for 'Successful' Relationship With Urban
Less than a year after Janelle's death, her daughter reflected on the lessons she taught her in an op-ed for the Sydney Morning Herald in May.
She noted how her parents' marriage set a "beautiful" example for her own union with the country music star.
Kidman wrote: "In my father (the late Antony Kidman, who died in 2014), I just saw a man who loved my mother, which was the most beautiful thing to grow up watching.
"He was so loving to her and devoted to her and was such a good man. They married very young and made it to 50 years, which is a feat."
Kidman went on to credit her late parents for giving her the tools needed to build a successful marriage and life with Urban.
She added: "I'm very, very fortunate to have created this coming-up-to-20-year marriage. That's very much because of my parents."
News of Urban and Kidman's separation stunned fans on Monday, September 29, nearly a year after she lost her beloved mother.
The Eyes Wide Shut star announced her mom's death in a statement read by her Babygirl director Halina Reijn while accepting the award for Best Actress on her behalf at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.
Kidman And Urban Part Ways After 19-Year Marriage
Her statement read: "Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed. I am in shock, and I have to go to my family.
"But this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I'm beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina.
"The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."
Fast-forward 12 months, and Kidman's heart was broken all over again with her separation from the You'll Think of Me singer.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Shocking 'Split' Was 'Inevitable' After Nearly 20 Years... Despite Actress 'Not Wanting to Separate'
A Red Flag?
Sources said the couple has been living separately for months. Kidman is believed to have fought for her marriage, but Urban ultimately moved out of their Nashville home.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kidman recently raised eyebrows when she filed for a residency permit in Portugal – and left her husband's name off the application.
Kidman applied as she rented out a sprawling London mansion all by herself while filming a project in the UK.
Concern raised by the Big Little Lies star's application was dismissed as a formality, as Urban was on tour in North America at the time and the appointment required applicants to be present in person.