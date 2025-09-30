Nicole Kidman Praised Late Mom Janelle for Teaching Her How to Build 'a Long-lasting, Successful Relationship'... Just Four Months Before 'Split' From Keith Urban

Less than a year after Janelle's death, her daughter reflected on the lessons she taught her in an op-ed for the Sydney Morning Herald in May.

She noted how her parents' marriage set a "beautiful" example for her own union with the country music star.

Kidman wrote: "In my father (the late Antony Kidman, who died in 2014), I just saw a man who loved my mother, which was the most beautiful thing to grow up watching.

"He was so loving to her and devoted to her and was such a good man. They married very young and made it to 50 years, which is a feat."