The Final Appearance: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Looked 'Happy' Just Three Months Before 'Split'... As Actress Now Wants to Mend Broken Marriage
Sept. 29 2025, Published 7:09 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban hadn't been seen together in months, RadarOnline.com can report, before the couple's shocking split was revealed on Monday, September 29.
The glamorous couple last walked the red carpet together in May.
According to a report, the pair has been living apart "since the beginning of summer."
They were last seen together at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville, Tenn., on June 20, but their final Hollywood appearance came a month earlier, when they attended the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 08, 2025.
Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, did some of their best acting as they smiled and appeared to be the perfect couple while entering the event.
When Urban accepted the ACM Triple Crown Award that night, he raved about his family.
"I wanna thank the ACM Academy for this, and my wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight," he said at the time. "I love you, baby girl. Our girls, Sunday and Faith, watching at home tonight, I love you both too."
Kidman Living 'Comfortably' in London
Kidman has been taking care of their two teen daughters and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone," the report claimed.
But reports that the Oscar winner was living "comfortably" in London without her husband raised red flags and set off alarms on the state of their marriage.
Insiders at the time read the tea leaves and claimed the couple's unusual living arrangement sparked concern as "it's like they both went their separate ways."
In July, Kidman was spotted enjoying a tennis match at star-studded Wimbledon, but the Somebody Like You singer, 57, was notably absent from her side.
Growing Distance Between the Two
Urban's unusual absence was blamed on conflicting schedules as he was touring the U.S. at the time.
But sources claimed there had been growing distance between Kidman and Urban, who tied the knot in 2006, ever since the Eyes Wide Shut star's mom passed away last year.
An insider shared: "They do make a big effort to speak every day when they're apart, but it's quite shocking how much time they've spent apart since Nic's mother died (last) September.
"It's like they both went their separate ways and now she's getting comfortable in a dream home in London on the other side of the world."
Urban's Big Payday
Kidman is said to be doing all she can to save her marriage, as she did not want to split. Despite the Hollywood star's mixed feelings, the country singer has already moved out.
"Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," the insider claimed.
If the two are unable to mend fences, Urban could be in for a big payday, as the couple signed a prenuptial agreement before they married.
According to reports, the agreement includes several unorthodox clauses, like a "cocaine" clause, which notes Urban would be in line for $600,000 from Kidman for every year they were married, which amounts to just over $11million. The only catch? The Somebody Like You singer would have to say no to drugs and alcohol.