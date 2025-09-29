The Final Appearance: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Looked 'Happy' Just Three Months Before 'Split'... As Actress Now Wants to Mend Broken Marriage

According to a report, the pair has been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

They were last seen together at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville, Tenn., on June 20, but their final Hollywood appearance came a month earlier, when they attended the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 08, 2025.

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, did some of their best acting as they smiled and appeared to be the perfect couple while entering the event.

When Urban accepted the ACM Triple Crown Award that night, he raved about his family.

"I wanna thank the ACM Academy for this, and my wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight," he said at the time. "I love you, baby girl. Our girls, Sunday and Faith, watching at home tonight, I love you both too."