Inside Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Prenup: Country Star in Line For Millions From Actress Due to 'Drugs Clause'... as Couple Is Now 'Separated'

According to reports, the agreement includes several unorthodox clauses, like a "cocaine" clause, which notes Urban would be in line for $600,000 from Kidman for every year they were married, which amounts to just over $11million. The only catch? The Somebody Like You singer would have to say no to drugs and alcohol.

When the famous duo met in 2005, Urban was believed to be heavily involved in drugs and alcohol. Following their wedding, the former American Idol judge did a three-month stint in rehab, launched by Kidman, a decision he said changed his life forever.

"That's the point right there where she really should've just walked," Urban told Oprah Winfrey in 2010. "I'm just so glad she didn't, and she made a decision to turn around and initiate ultimately this intervention, and it was done in such a way that the love in that room at that moment was just right. I was like, 'Put the cuffs on, let's go.'"

Urban later told Rolling Stone: "I was very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention on me. I had a tight group of friends around me for the intervention. And off I went."