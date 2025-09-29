Inside Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Prenup: Country Star in Line For Millions From Actress Due to 'Drugs Clause'... as Couple Is Now 'Separated'
Sept. 29 2025, Published 6:52 p.m. ET
Now that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly "separated," a divorce may be in the cards, and the country singer is in line to snag millions from the actress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the couple signed a prenuptial agreement drawn up before they tied the knot in 2006, Urban would reel in a chunk of change if he stays away from two vices.
What Is In The Prenup?
According to reports, the agreement includes several unorthodox clauses, like a "cocaine" clause, which notes Urban would be in line for $600,000 from Kidman for every year they were married, which amounts to just over $11million. The only catch? The Somebody Like You singer would have to say no to drugs and alcohol.
When the famous duo met in 2005, Urban was believed to be heavily involved in drugs and alcohol. Following their wedding, the former American Idol judge did a three-month stint in rehab, launched by Kidman, a decision he said changed his life forever.
"That's the point right there where she really should've just walked," Urban told Oprah Winfrey in 2010. "I'm just so glad she didn't, and she made a decision to turn around and initiate ultimately this intervention, and it was done in such a way that the love in that room at that moment was just right. I was like, 'Put the cuffs on, let's go.'"
Urban later told Rolling Stone: "I was very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention on me. I had a tight group of friends around me for the intervention. And off I went."
Nicole Kidman Not Ready To Walk Away?
Before Kidman stepped in, Urban told the publication he "wasn't in any recovery program of any sort. I wasn’t in AA. I didn’t have a sponsor. I didn’t have anything. Meeting Nic and falling in love with Nic and starting a relationship with Nic became – I realize now in hindsight – my sobriety.
"That was how I was able to keep it together."
The Oscar-winning actress later told Vanity Fair: "I'm more than willing to walk it with him." And Kidman sounds like she's in it for the long haul with Urban, as she is said to still want to be with him despite the "separation."
On Monday, September 29, TMZ reported Kidman and Urban have been living apart "since the beginning of summer."
The outlet claimed the Babygirl star has been focused on taking care of their two young daughters, Sunday and Faith, and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."
Despite this, Kidman wants Urban back and is said to be desperately trying to save her marriage. However, Urban has already packed his bags and moved out of their mansion, according to the report.
"Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," a source claimed.
The Final Appearance: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Looked 'Happy' Just Three Months Before 'Split'... As Actress Now Wants to Mend Broken Marriage
Living Different Lives?
Just this month, RadarOnline.com reported the 58-year-old had been living "comfortably" in London without Urban, with insiders at the time claiming, "it's like they both went their separate ways."
While Kidman had been focused on her acting projects around the world, Urban is currently on his High And Alive tour, which runs until mid-October, but it seems the distance had become too much.
"They do make a big effort to speak every day when they're apart, but it's quite shocking how much time they've spent apart since Nic's mother died (last) September," the source previously explained. "It's like they both went their separate ways and now she's getting comfortable in a dream home in London on the other side of the world."