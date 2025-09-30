Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Shocking 'Split' Was 'Inevitable' After Nearly 20 Years... Despite Actress 'Not Wanting to Separate'

While it’s unclear at this point what went wrong in their marriage, Keith bizarrely ended an interview in July when asked about Nicole’s romantic scenes with Zac Efron.

Max Burford, one of the hosts of Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning , asked Keith: “What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?”

Max was referencing Nicole’s on-screen romance with Zac in A Family Affair, a 2024 Netflix film.

The question did not get an answer, and Urban went silent. A producer then revealed Urban and his team had “disconnected from Zoom.”

"I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question," the staffer said, as host Hayley Peterson shared that was "100 percent what happened" and she "knew" that it would.

She added: "He’s gone! He doesn’t like talking about his wife."