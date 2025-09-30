Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Shocking 'Split' Was 'Inevitable' After Nearly 20 Years... Despite Actress 'Not Wanting to Separate'
Sept. 30 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Despite Nicole Kidman not wanting to separate from Keith Urban, their split was unavoidable, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider spoke to a media outlet and claimed the breakup "really hasn't been a secret" to the country star's inner circle as the couple has "been living separately for a while now."
Keith Ubran and Nicole Kidman Were 'Living Apart,' a Source Shared
“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” they added.
It was revealed Kidman and Urban were separated on September 29, with a news outlet revealing they’d been “living apart since the beginning of summer.”
When the news broke, multiple insiders shared Kidman has been taking care of their children amid their split and “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."
A One-Sided Split
They also explained the desire to split is one-sided, as the Babygirl actress has been working to try to save their marriage.
"Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," which is also in Nashville, a source shared.
The insider who spoke to the media outlet about the breakup not being a surprise claimed Kidman’s sister Antonia Kidman “has been a rock” amid the split.
“The entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” they said. “She didn’t want this.”
Keith Urban Left an Interview When Asked About Nicole Kidman's Romantic Scenes With Zac Efron
While it’s unclear at this point what went wrong in their marriage, Keith bizarrely ended an interview in July when asked about Nicole’s romantic scenes with Zac Efron.
Max Burford, one of the hosts of Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning, asked Keith: “What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?”
Max was referencing Nicole’s on-screen romance with Zac in A Family Affair, a 2024 Netflix film.
The question did not get an answer, and Urban went silent. A producer then revealed Urban and his team had “disconnected from Zoom.”
"I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question," the staffer said, as host Hayley Peterson shared that was "100 percent what happened" and she "knew" that it would.
She added: "He’s gone! He doesn’t like talking about his wife."
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Tried To Keep Marriage Alive With Bedroom Secrets and Daily Love Letters... as They Did 'Anything to Make it Work' Before 'Separation'
When Were Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Last Seen Together?
The couple were married in 2006 and, at this time, it is unknown if they will divorce. The couple shares two children together: Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.
Prior to their split, they had not been seen together in months, as their last Hollywood appearance was on a red carpet in May.
They were also seen together at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville, Tenn., on June 20.