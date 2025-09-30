Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Tried To Keep Marriage Alive With Bedroom Secrets and Daily Love Letters... as They Did 'Anything to Make it Work' Before 'Separation'

Photo of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made it clear they were doing everything possible to save their marriage.

Sept. 30 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban did all they could to right the ship on their marriage, even dropping some of their bedroom secrets before it all came apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hollywood couple is said to have separated; still, Kidman reportedly wants to make things work, especially since the pair had previously invested a great deal of effort into their relationship.

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Bedroom Secrets Exposed

Photo of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Kidman and Urban did all they could to save their marriage.

At a 2024 screening of her film, Babygirl, the Oscar winner admitted she felt "burnout" from performing multiple graphic sex scenes, and then admitted Urban has a "Babygirl" tattoo on the "back of his neck," as it was his nickname for the actress.

'Keith's not allowed to call anyone else 'Babygirl,'" she said.

"They've got more than a few secrets to a spicy marriage," a source said of the pair at the time, and added it was "obviously working. They famously can't keep their hands off of each other!"

During an interview with W magazine, Kidman revealed the duo had a "double shower." She added, "The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage."

In 2019, the Moulin Rouge star also made clear just how physical she and Urban were with one another, declaring, "Our family priest told us very early on in our marriage, 'Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.'" It just keeps you connected."

'We Will Do Anything To Make It Work'

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

The actress previously admitted they owned a 'double-headed' shower, and called it the 'key to a succesful marriage.'

While the two were apart, focusing on their individual projects, Kidman also confirmed they thought of a way to stay connected, saying the Somebody Like You hitmaker wrote love letters for "every single night he’s away," and they insisted on speaking on the phone instead of texting.

"We just do 'voice-to-voice' or 'skin-to-skin,' as we always say," she previously said, pulling back the curtain on their marriage in 2018. "We talk all the time and we FaceTime, but I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times. I don't want that between my lover and I."

She added: "We love spending time together. We'll get on planes and fly overnight rather than have a night apart. We will do anything to make it work."

However, it was clearly not enough, as on Monday, September 29, it was reported Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, have been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

How Much Would Their Divorce Cost?

Photo of Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Urban is said to have moved out of their mansion, as the couple are reportedly done with one another.

Kidman has been taking care of their two teen daughters, Sunday and Faith, and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone," the report claimed. But the split won't be set in stone as long as Kidman can help it, as she is said to want to save the marriage.

However, the country singer has reportedly already moved out of their Nashville mansion.

"Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," the insider claimed.

The famous stars are looking at an expensive divorce if they do indeed decide to call it quits for good... it will cost them at least $325million, with about $250million of that cash from Kidman's side of things.

The 'Drugs Clause' Explained

Photo of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

The pair's divorce could cost up to $325million.

Kidman and Urban, who tied the knot in 2006, also signed a prenuptial agreement, which included bizarre clauses, including a "cocaine" clause.

The clause notes Urban would be in line for $600,000 from Kidman for every year they were married, which amounts to just over $11million, as long as he can stay away from drugs and alcohol.

Urban previously credited his wife for helping him get on the straight and narrow, telling Oprah Winfrey in 2010, "I'm just so glad she didn't (run away), and she made a decision to turn around and initiate ultimately this intervention, and it was done in such a way that the love in that room at that moment was just right. I was like, 'Put the cuffs on, let's go.'"

