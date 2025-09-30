EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Tried To Keep Marriage Alive With Bedroom Secrets and Daily Love Letters... as They Did 'Anything to Make it Work' Before 'Separation'

At a 2024 screening of her film, Babygirl, the Oscar winner admitted she felt "burnout" from performing multiple graphic sex scenes, and then admitted Urban has a "Babygirl" tattoo on the "back of his neck," as it was his nickname for the actress.

'Keith's not allowed to call anyone else 'Babygirl,'" she said.

"They've got more than a few secrets to a spicy marriage," a source said of the pair at the time, and added it was "obviously working. They famously can't keep their hands off of each other!"

During an interview with W magazine, Kidman revealed the duo had a "double shower." She added, "The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage."

In 2019, the Moulin Rouge star also made clear just how physical she and Urban were with one another, declaring, "Our family priest told us very early on in our marriage, 'Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.'" It just keeps you connected."