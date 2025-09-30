Ryan Lochte’s Estranged Wife Kayla Ray Reid Accuses His New Girlfriend of Acting 'Inappropriate' Around Their Kids — as Their Divorce Takes a Nasty Turn

Ryan Lochte’s estranged wife, Kayla Ray Reid, has claimed his new girlfriend "acted inappropriately" around their children, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to a media outlet, Reid filed an emergency motion seeking temporary child and spousal support from Lochte on September 25. This came fresh on the heels of her requesting sole custody of their children.

Kayla Ray Reid's Lawyer Claims Ryan Lochte's New Girlfriend Requests Their Kids Hug Her Despite Their Protests

Source: MEGA In court documents, Kayla Ray Reid's lawyer insisted Ryan Lochte has done 'nothing' to stop his new girlfriend's 'inappropriate behavior.'

"Currently, [Ryan] is undermining [Kayla] as the mother of their children, as on multiple occasions he has brought his paramour of only a couple months to the minor children’s school to have lunch," Reid’s attorney shared in court documents. "The paramour has been witnessed following [one of their kids] down the school hallway in an attempt to hug her, saying ‘come here, I need a hug,’ despite [the child’s] protests," they added. Reid’s lawyer also noted Lochte has done "nothing to eradicate his paramour’s inappropriate behavior." Aside from these concerns, Reid also shared in the motion on September 24, Lochte "unilaterally pulled the children from school after sending [Kayla]" a message. When she requested to know where her kids were, he reportedly "refused to answer."

Ryan Lochte's Response to Kayla Ray Reid's New Allegations

Source: MEGA Ryan Lochte said the suggestions in Kayla Ray Reid's new filing are 'an attempt to distort the truth' and hurt him 'publicly.'

Lochte has been dating his new lady, Molly, since July. When asked for his response to Reid’s latest claims, Lochte shared: "The claims in this filing are not only false, they’re misleading as well as past motions Kayla has filed. Molly has known my children for over two years, and my daughter is best friends with Molly’s daughter. To call her a 'paramour' or suggest that she’s some stranger suddenly inserted into their lives is completely inaccurate." The athlete insisted he’s been "careful and deliberate" in gradually allowing his kids to be around his new girlfriend as she is a "safe and trusted presence." "Any suggestion otherwise is simply an attempt to distort the truth and hurt me publicly. My focus remains on protecting my kids and creating a stable, loving environment for them," Lochte added.

Ryan Lochte's Girlfriend Molly Refuted Kayla Ray Reid's Claims

Source: MEGA Molly, Ryan Lochte's new girlfriend, refuted allegations Kayla Ray Reid made about her.

Molly also spoke out, claiming one of the things that brought Lochte and her together was their love their children have for one another. She shared: "I have known [Ryan and Kayla’s] kids for years. My youngest daughter specifically, and his daughter are very, very close. My two girls go to the same school as his kids and all the children have lunch together at the same time." She also refuted the allegations Reid made regarding her interactions with their children. "When I have lunch at the school with Ryan and his kids, my daughter eats with us as well. I have never gone and had lunch with Ryan’s kids, without him there nor have I gone to have lunch with Ryan and his kids without my daughter present," she detailed. "Our kids are begging for playdates almost every day and we have had to avoid that in order to keep the peace." "Regarding any claims of inappropriate behavior towards his children, I want to clarify that I have never forced his children to hug me or interact with me," she added. "In fact, his daughter initiated a hug with me once and playfully tickled me before running away. I followed her to engage in a light-hearted tickle back, which is simply part of our playful interactions." Molly concluded, sharing she “genuinely” loves Lochte and his children, and she hopes “these filings against his character and now mine can stop sooner than later.”

Kayla Ray Reid Previously Made Drug Allegations Against Ryan Lochte

Source: MEGA Kayla Ray Reid claimed Ryan Lochte left empty bags of cocaine in their home.