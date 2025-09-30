Barron Trump Shut Down Entire Floor of Trump Tower for a Romantic Date... as Donald and Melania's Son Has 'A Lot of Girls Running After Him'
Sept. 30 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
Barron Trump has shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower for a date, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While it would appear Barron, 19, was showing off for his date, insiders claimed the New York University sophomore didn't have much say in the matter.
Barron's Date at Trump Tower
Security precautions are a little different when you're the president's son, which is why Barron was forced to have a date at home, according to sources.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Barron was a no-show for the first week of classes at NYU's Manhattan campus. Well-placed insiders said the 19-year-old was studying at a different campus, later revealed to be Washington D.C.
The first son received a lot of attention while taking classes in Greenwich Village.
'Tall and Awkward' Barron Has 'A lot of Girls Running After Him'
Even in bustling New York City, Barron stood out like a sore thumb at 6-foot 7-inches tall – and a team of secret service agents didn't help any efforts to keep a low profile.
One source reportedly said: "He's tall and awkward, but he was the thing, the guy.
"He had a lot of girls running after him."
A separate insider previously echoed: "He's at (NYU's Stern School of Business) so he's studying business in some way. He's a ladies' man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies. He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive."
Whispers of Barron shutting down the gilded tower he grew up in comes after a source close to the first son claimed he has a girlfriend.
The insider added: "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot."
Sources noted the security service is always nearby but Barron can date freely, adding: "He can have a girlfriend as the Secret Service guys are well-versed on how to handle this.
"Anyone who says being under Secret Service protection would keep him from dating is way off."
During his freshman year of college, insiders said Barron was "anxious to form his own companies and make money" and wasn't expected to follow in his father's political footsteps.
A source said: "He shares that enthusiasm with his father, which comes as no surprise. Barron, in my opinion, knows what he wants."
Critics alleged Barron was having a difficult adjusting to NYU – and being accepted by his left-leaning peers who viewed his dad as a "fascist monster."
Insiders claimed Barron spent most of his time gaming and had "no chance of landing the types of girls he likes."
Regardless of what fellow students thought of Barron, he has always had the support of his mom, First Lady Melania.
Prior to Barron's first day of class at NYU, Melania confessed she was worried his last name would prevent him from having a normal freshman year experience.
She said: "I don't think it's possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college, it's very different than any other kid."