Witch Who Cursed Charlie Kirk Says She Wants to Speak to His Widow Erika, Insists She 'Did Not Celebrate the Loss of Life'

Prior to Charlie’s death on September 10, a liberal media website published an article claiming they had paid several witches from Etsy to put a curse on him.

The story, which was entitled “We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk,” asked the following question: “Are you interested in punishing Kirk for the years of regressive rhetoric he's shouted at America's youth and anyone within earshot?”

It also noted they were “about to find out if there’s a spell for that.”

Megyn Kelly, who was livestreaming when she found out Charlie was dead, informed her viewers on September 23 Erika was “genuinely rattled” by the article about putting a curse on Charlie.

The Kirks were so bothered by it they "asked a Catholic priest to undo it" the night before his demise.