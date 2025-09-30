Witch Who Cursed Charlie Kirk Says She Wants to Speak to His Widow Erika, Insists She 'Did Not Celebrate the Loss of Life'
Sept. 30 2025, Published 10:43 a.m. ET
A witch who was involved with putting a "curse" on Charlie Kirk prior to his assassination has said she "wants to speak to Erika Kirk," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an interview with a news outlet, the witch, who is known as Priestess Lilin, said the hex she "put on" Charlie was not meant to "physically harm" him and she didn’t "celebrate the loss of life."
An Article Published Prior to Charlie Kirk's Death Detailed 'Witches Being Paid to Put a Curse on Him'
Prior to Charlie’s death on September 10, a liberal media website published an article claiming they had paid several witches from Etsy to put a curse on him.
The story, which was entitled “We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk,” asked the following question: “Are you interested in punishing Kirk for the years of regressive rhetoric he's shouted at America's youth and anyone within earshot?”
It also noted they were “about to find out if there’s a spell for that.”
Megyn Kelly, who was livestreaming when she found out Charlie was dead, informed her viewers on September 23 Erika was “genuinely rattled” by the article about putting a curse on Charlie.
The Kirks were so bothered by it they "asked a Catholic priest to undo it" the night before his demise.
The Witch Wants 'A Private Conversation' With Erika Kirk
When asked if she would like to apologize to Erika, Priestess Lilin said: "We regret any distress experienced. What we do is done based on an impartial perspective and at a professional level. We respect the widow’s feelings and welcome a private conversation to address her concerns."
She also shared their spells are “spiritual in nature” and they don’t “perform actions that are intended to cause physical harm.”
“I would like to say that a person’s life and death always have weight, and we do not celebrate the loss of life,” she added.
The Witch Said They 'Cannot and Would Not Claim Responsibility' for Charlie Kirk's Death
While she said they “cannot and would not claim responsibility” for Charlie’s death, she insisted “the magic we work with in our daily lives is very real.”
Priestess Lilin also revealed she was not the one who cast the spell, but rather her sister, High Priestess Leamashtu, did. The spell described in the article involved burning a photograph of Charlie.
Since the ordeal went down, Priestess Lilin and High Priestess Leamashtu are banned by Etsy and have received a “barrage of death threats.”
How Did Charlie Kirk Die?
As RadarOnline.com reported, Charlie was at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his Turning Point USA fall 2025 tour. About 20 minutes into his event, he was shot in the neck. Although he was taken to the hospital, he was pronounced dead soon after.
Tyler Robinson was taken into custody on September 13 and officially charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.
He recently appeared in court for the second time on September 29, and prosecutors insisted there’s a “substantial” amount of evidence.