Indefensible!’: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Cut Ties' with Mom Sarah Ferguson After Royal became Embroiled in Epstein Scandal alongside their Father Prince Andrew
Sept. 30 2025, Published 9:22 a.m. ET
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have publicly cut ties with their mother Sarah Ferguson after she became embroiled in an email scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the long-suffering daughters of Ferguson and disgraced husband Prince Andrew, both 65, both felt they had “no choice” other than to distance themselves from their parents, after they felt unfairly caught in the middle once again.
Royal Futures At Stake
Ferguson was mortified when it was alleged that she'd "humbly apologised" to sex offender Epstein for linking him to pedophilia – and even called him a "supreme friend" – back in 2011, just weeks after publicly denouncing him.
And now Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, who both harbour aspirations of becoming working royals, want to "keep contact to a minimum".
An insider said: "Their natural instinct is to defend their mum, but it's unfortunately indefensible.
"They have their own families to think about, but this is a double betrayal for their mum to now be caught up in this Epstein mess with their dad.
"They both have no choice but to keep their contact to a minimum, and this has cut Sarah deeply. She’s horrified this has come out."
Keeping Their Distance
Within days of Ferguson’s email drama, seven charities dropped her as their patron, including the Teenage Cancer Trust, where she had been patron for 35 years.
As pressure mounts for King Charles to kick Ferguson and Prince Andrew out of the royal family for good, insiders say their daughters will be forced to protect their own standing within the palace.
The insider added: "Bea and Eugenie have no idea what to do, but have been strongly advised to stay away from both their parents or they’ll end up losing their own patronages.
"The heat is on for the girls to keep their distance, especially if they want to stay firmly in the royal fold."
'Double Betrayal'
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says the sisters would be devastated by the scandal and concerned about their own public futures.
He said: "This will be a deeply painful period for the sisters, as their parents are both likely to languish in public disgrace and foreseeably so."
This is not the first scandal the "Duchess of Disaster" has faced over the years, but it's one few believe Ferguson will be able to recover from – including the royal herself.
An insider said: "This time it feels different, more permanent.
"Now all her credibility has gone, there’ll be no podcast future, no books, no charity work. Fergie turns 66 in a few weeks, and she can't ever imagine a more miserable, lonely birthday."
In Fergie’s defence, her spokesman at the time, James Henderson, said she only sent the email to Epstein after he threatened legal action against her during a "really menacing" phone call.
"People don’t understand how terrible Epstein was. I can remember everything about that call," Henderson says.
"He said he would destroy the York family… He had a Hannibal Lecter-type voice. It was 14 years ago, and everyone will do what they have to do to protect their family. Her family and children will always come first for her."