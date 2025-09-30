What Taylor Swift Said to 'Sister' Selena Gomez During Tear-Jerking Wedding Speech Revealed as Superstar Jokes Close Pal 'Beat her to the Altar'

She added that Blanco, 37, and Gomez were a "perfect pair" and that "in all the years she has known Selena, she has never seen her so happy."

Referencing her recent engagement to Kelce, Swift "joked in the speech that Selena beat her to altar but at least they both have found the loves of their lives."

A second source told the Daily Mail that Swift talked about "always having Selena's back and how they are sisters — and that while Gomez may see Swift as the big sister, the singer sees Gomez as teaching her so much."

Lavishing praise on Blanco as "the most perfect person" for Gomez, Swift added: "It isn't luck that they found each other, it's love."

Swift wasn't the only star on hand to give a speech.

Ed Sheeran was also part of the speaker line-up, as were both Gomez and Blanco's parents.