What Taylor Swift Said to 'Sister' Selena Gomez During Tear-Jerking Wedding Speech Revealed as Superstar Jokes Close Pal 'Beat her to the Altar'
Sept. 30 2025, Published 8:23 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift left Selena Gomez in floods of tears courtesy of her emotional wedding speech, which included a joke about her close pal "beating her to the altar".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the recently engaged singer's speech in detail for the first time following the Only Murders in the Building star's nuptials with Benny Blanco last Saturday.
Sweet Tribute
Swift, who attended solo due to fiancé Travis Kelce's NFL commitments, also left some of the couple's 170 guests "crying" while paying tribute to Gomez, 33, whom she referred to as her "sister".
During the sweet speech, it is understood Swift, 35, "talked about how she and Selena have both been through so much together both professionally and personally," and "said that whenever one of them had their hearts broken from failed relationships over the years, they were always there for each other."
She told the gathered guests that it was only "when Selena finally came to the realization that she was just fine with who she was and concentrated on being just her that she fell in love with Benny."
'Perfect Pair'
She added that Blanco, 37, and Gomez were a "perfect pair" and that "in all the years she has known Selena, she has never seen her so happy."
Referencing her recent engagement to Kelce, Swift "joked in the speech that Selena beat her to altar but at least they both have found the loves of their lives."
A second source told the Daily Mail that Swift talked about "always having Selena's back and how they are sisters — and that while Gomez may see Swift as the big sister, the singer sees Gomez as teaching her so much."
Lavishing praise on Blanco as "the most perfect person" for Gomez, Swift added: "It isn't luck that they found each other, it's love."
Swift wasn't the only star on hand to give a speech.
Ed Sheeran was also part of the speaker line-up, as were both Gomez and Blanco's parents.
Guests 'Were In Tears'
The Saturday ceremony turned out to be a particularly emotional moment for Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, who was seen "wiping her eyes" as her daughter said her vows.
Teefey, 49, had Gomez age 16 and raised her as a single mother. Gomez's maternal grandfather, David Cornett, walked her down the aisle.
The main nuptials which took place on Saturday night were held at Sea Crest Nursery, a 17-acre palm-filled paradise spilling onto the Santa Barbara cliffside.
The previous day, Swift had joined other A-listers, including Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, for a rehearsal dinner at a mansion in the private community of Hope Ranch.
Gomez and Blanco, born Benjamin Joseph Levin, enlisted the help of wedding planner to the stars Mindy Weiss.
Weiss has previously worked with high-profile clients including the Kardashian clan, Ellen DeGeneres and even Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber, and his wife Hailey, for their 2018 wedding.
Gomez's all-star guest list — including Paris Hilton, Adele, David Henrie, Paul Rudd, and Ashley Park — dined on fresh coastal seafood over the weekend.