Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Boozy Lunch Ban! Meghan Markle's Star-studded Outings 'Causing Tension' With Exiled Royal as He's Excluded From Gatherings

photo of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's boozy lunch ban stokes tension as Meghan Markle's star-studded outings leave him out.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry's social-climbing sweetie, Meghan Markle, is enjoying wine-fueled power lunches without her hubby, who is put out over being excluded from her star-studded circle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, was reportedly spotted sipping white wine at a boozy lunch in the couple's ritzy town of Montecito – without her spouse.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan's Gossip Sessions

Article continues below advertisement
Meghan Markle was spotted sipping white wine at a boozy Montecito lunch without Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was spotted sipping white wine at a boozy Montecito lunch without Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

"She always claims she's going to work meetings, so it would be weird for Harry to tag along," an insider shares. "But then it turns out it was more of a social thing because she'll be gone for hours and come home with all this gossip from her girlfriends."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Markle and the Duke of Sussex, 41, ditched palace duties in 2020 to chase fame and fortune in California. But sources said Harry has been frozen out by most of his family and many longtime friends after bad-mouthing his royal relatives and following his American-born wife back to the States.

"Harry used to have a packed social life, but these days his world is very small," the insider explained. "He's happy Meghan is carving out a social life, but he's also feeling pretty resentful."

According to the source, anytime the prince wants to do something with his friends, he has to run it by Markle – and essentially "get permission to go out."

And, the source added: "Most of the time she wants to join him."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Scrambling For Connections

Article continues below advertisement
Markle's As Ever brand faces backlash as critics slam pricey products out of touch with consumers.
Source: MEGA

Markle's As Ever brand faces backlash as critics slam pricey products out of touch with consumers.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of kanye north kim

EXCLUSIVE: War Over North! Kanye West Threatening to 'Raise Hell' With Ex-wife Kim Kardashian Over Preteen Daughter's 'Inappropriate' Wardrobe – 'It Needs to Stop'

Ellen DeGeneres

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres 'Suffocating' Wife Portia De Rossi as 'Queen of Mean' is 'Constantly Micromanaging' Her Life After Couple Moved to England Following TV Show Cancellation

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand is being blasted by critics for allegedly being out of touch with everyday consumers due to its pricey products. The second season of the former Suits stunner's Netflix show With Love, Meghan debuted to savage reviews, and weeks earlier, sources say, the streaming giant downgraded their production deal with the Sussexes.

"There's no doubt Meghan is in desperate need of support right now," the insider said. "She's scrambling to leverage her connections, and her argument is that these women are all a part of her business mastermind crew. These are power brainstorming sessions."

But Harry's "not really buying that anymore," shared the source, who claimed he's "starting to call her out for it – and it's causing tension."

Prince Harry has reportedly been frozen out by friends and family after following Markle to California.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has reportedly been frozen out by friends and family after following Markle to California.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.