EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Boozy Lunch Ban! Meghan Markle's Star-studded Outings 'Causing Tension' With Exiled Royal as He's Excluded From Gatherings
Sept. 30 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry's social-climbing sweetie, Meghan Markle, is enjoying wine-fueled power lunches without her hubby, who is put out over being excluded from her star-studded circle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, was reportedly spotted sipping white wine at a boozy lunch in the couple's ritzy town of Montecito – without her spouse.
Meghan's Gossip Sessions
"She always claims she's going to work meetings, so it would be weird for Harry to tag along," an insider shares. "But then it turns out it was more of a social thing because she'll be gone for hours and come home with all this gossip from her girlfriends."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Markle and the Duke of Sussex, 41, ditched palace duties in 2020 to chase fame and fortune in California. But sources said Harry has been frozen out by most of his family and many longtime friends after bad-mouthing his royal relatives and following his American-born wife back to the States.
"Harry used to have a packed social life, but these days his world is very small," the insider explained. "He's happy Meghan is carving out a social life, but he's also feeling pretty resentful."
According to the source, anytime the prince wants to do something with his friends, he has to run it by Markle – and essentially "get permission to go out."
And, the source added: "Most of the time she wants to join him."
Meghan Scrambling For Connections
Meanwhile, Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand is being blasted by critics for allegedly being out of touch with everyday consumers due to its pricey products. The second season of the former Suits stunner's Netflix show With Love, Meghan debuted to savage reviews, and weeks earlier, sources say, the streaming giant downgraded their production deal with the Sussexes.
"There's no doubt Meghan is in desperate need of support right now," the insider said. "She's scrambling to leverage her connections, and her argument is that these women are all a part of her business mastermind crew. These are power brainstorming sessions."
But Harry's "not really buying that anymore," shared the source, who claimed he's "starting to call her out for it – and it's causing tension."