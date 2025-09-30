EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Boozy Lunch Ban! Meghan Markle's Star-studded Outings 'Causing Tension' With Exiled Royal as He's Excluded From Gatherings

"She always claims she's going to work meetings, so it would be weird for Harry to tag along," an insider shares. "But then it turns out it was more of a social thing because she'll be gone for hours and come home with all this gossip from her girlfriends."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Markle and the Duke of Sussex, 41, ditched palace duties in 2020 to chase fame and fortune in California. But sources said Harry has been frozen out by most of his family and many longtime friends after bad-mouthing his royal relatives and following his American-born wife back to the States.

"Harry used to have a packed social life, but these days his world is very small," the insider explained. "He's happy Meghan is carving out a social life, but he's also feeling pretty resentful."

According to the source, anytime the prince wants to do something with his friends, he has to run it by Markle – and essentially "get permission to go out."

And, the source added: "Most of the time she wants to join him."