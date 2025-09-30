EXCLUSIVE: War Over North! Kanye West Threatening to 'Raise Hell' With Ex-wife Kim Kardashian Over Preteen Daughter's 'Inappropriate' Wardrobe – 'It Needs to Stop'

The feisty preteen turned heads recently while in Rome with her bootylicious mom, stepping out in a ruffled micromini and strapless corset-style top.

Kooky Kanye West is once again on the warpath with ex-wife Kim Kardashian – this time over their 12-year-old daughter North 's fashion choices, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fans and fashionistas gave blue-haired North rave reviews, but sources said West hit the roof over her look – even though he's notorious for parading around his current spouse, Bianca Censori, wearing next to nothing.

"It's ridiculously ironic that Kanye's not happy about this, given the fact he dresses Bianca like a porn star seven days a week," shared an insider.

"He also encouraged Kim to push the envelope with sexy, barely there fashion choices the entire time they were together.

"But he says his daughter is way too young to be prancing around like this and it needs to stop or he'll raise hell with the lawyers."