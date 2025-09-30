EXCLUSIVE: War Over North! Kanye West Threatening to 'Raise Hell' With Ex-wife Kim Kardashian Over Preteen Daughter's 'Inappropriate' Wardrobe – 'It Needs to Stop'
Sept. 30 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Kooky Kanye West is once again on the warpath with ex-wife Kim Kardashian – this time over their 12-year-old daughter North's fashion choices, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The feisty preteen turned heads recently while in Rome with her bootylicious mom, stepping out in a ruffled micromini and strapless corset-style top.
Kanye Isn't Happy Over North's Attire
Fans and fashionistas gave blue-haired North rave reviews, but sources said West hit the roof over her look – even though he's notorious for parading around his current spouse, Bianca Censori, wearing next to nothing.
"It's ridiculously ironic that Kanye's not happy about this, given the fact he dresses Bianca like a porn star seven days a week," shared an insider.
"He also encouraged Kim to push the envelope with sexy, barely there fashion choices the entire time they were together.
"But he says his daughter is way too young to be prancing around like this and it needs to stop or he'll raise hell with the lawyers."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the fallen hitmaker, 48, has been slugging it out with Kardashian, 44, since their eight-year marriage ended in 2022. Kanye has routinely savaged the reality TV hottie and her fame-hungry family for exposing their kids to the temptations of Hollywood.
He's also complained they've blocked him from access to North and her three siblings – sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 6, and daughter Chicago, 7.
But insiders said it's water off a duck's back for Kardashian, who's letting her precocious brood express themselves however they want.
North's Style
"Nobody could possibly pick on North for choosing an edgy style, either. She's grown up around it her entire life," noted an insider.
"But everything's knee-jerk and often irrational with Kanye. That's how he rolls."