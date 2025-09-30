Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres 'Suffocating' Wife Portia De Rossi as 'Queen of Mean' is 'Constantly Micromanaging' Her Life After Couple Moved to England Following TV Show Cancellation

Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres is accused of suffocating Portia De Rossi after her show's cancellation in England.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Dethroned daytime queen Ellen DeGeneres' bossy ways have long plagued her 17-year marriage to Portia de Rossi – and the couple's move from California to England has only made things worse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Portia loves Ellen dearly, but she feels totally suffocated much of the time, because every aspect of her life is constantly micromanaged," an insider confided. "If she wants to go for a horse ride, a jog, even a trip to the shops, it'll be met with a dozen questions – and Ellen hates going anywhere by herself, so Portia's always on the hook to be by her side."

The Allegations Against Ellen

Portia de Rossi moved to England with Ellen DeGeneres after the host ended her daytime show.'
Source: MEGA

The 67-year-old funnylady and Arrested Development star De Rossi, 52, hopped across the pond in 2024 after she bowed out of her self-named talk show amid accusations that she lorded over a toxic workplace and was a secret meanie.

The hapless host denied any wrongdoing. But sources claimed she's now focusing her control-freak tendencies on De Rossi – and whispers are growing there's serious trouble brewing between the spouses.

The shocking rumors come as new allegations have emerged about DeGeneres' behavior on the syndicated chatfest, which ran from 2003 to 2022.

A cameraman who reportedly worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for years claimed in a recent interview that the possessive emcee hated male staffers talking with her wife.

Ellen Being Protective Of Her Wife

An insider said de Rossi is considering time apart as she seeks breathing room from DeGeneres.'
Source: MEGA

And sources insisted nothing has changed. "Ellen is extremely protective of Portia," the insider noted. "It's sweet to a certain extent, but it can also make things very difficult because Portia wants to break out and do her own thing and she's constantly suppressed.

"Portia is at a point now where she's putting her foot down and insisting Ellen give her breathing room. She can't go on like this and is seriously considering some time apart to clear her head and get her life back."

Will Portia Walk Away?

The couple purchased a Cotswolds home with facilities to accommodate de Rossi's horses.'
Source: MEGA

The duo has settled in England's Cotswolds region and recently purchased a new house boasting pastures and a facility to accommodate the younger beauty's horses.

However, the insider warned: "If Ellen doesn't back off and listen it may well just drive Portia out the door permanently."

