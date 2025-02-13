Ellen DeGeneres Using 'Hated' Ex-U.S. Talk Show Host James Corden for 'Support' as She Settles into U.K. Life After Fleeing States
Ellen DeGeneres has found a fellow former talk show host to lean on after her big move to the U.K., Radaronline.com can reveal.
The comedian left the U.S. and headed overseas in protest over Donald Trump's election victory.
DeGeneres, 66, and wife Portia de Rossi, 52, set sail shortly after Trump's election blowout.
The couple are now reportedly living in the Cotswolds, a rural part of South West England that is about 100 miles from London, popular with British celebrities including David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Patrick Stewart, who all own properties in the region.
But it's still an adjustment period – one fellow talker and native Brit James Corden is helping them with. The 46-year-old returned to his native U.K. in 2024 after an eight-year run hosting The Late Late Show on CBS.
According to The Sun: "'James has bene explaining all the quirks of UK life. It can be quite a minefield. The other week they enjoyed dinner out in London."
Indeed, earlier this month, the trio were spotted enjoying a night out at the Chiltern Firehouse in London to celebrate de Rossi's 52nd birthday.
In November, RadarOnline.com revealed DeGeneres and de Rossi, both staunch Democrats, were so opposed to living in the U.S under Trump's regime they put their Montecito, California, mansion on the market, with no intention of returning.
After Trump's win, the pair – who married in 2008 – became "very disillusioned," and one insider claimed they vowed to '"to get the hell out" of the U.S. afterwards, according to sources who spoke to TMZ.
But there may be a secret, second reason for the big move. Some sources pushed back and claimed the duo had already listed their home for sale long before Trump clinched the election.
An insider told the Daily Mail: "Make no mistake about it. This is Ellen and Portia’s retirement. Neither one of them have any projects lined up."
A major factor in DeGeneres' "retirement" was said to be her less-than-appealing reputation and subsequent lack of jobs in Hollywood after she was accused of fostering a "toxic" workplace environment on her hit talk show.
The source continued: "Ellen really felt she had made her mark on the industry, but that was diminished when she was cancelled over her alleged treatment of her staff.
"Then to have celebrities call her out one by one was so hurtful."
Despite being a beloved celebrity for decades, DeGeneres wasn't able to overcome the "toxic" allegations and her show aired its last episode on May 26, 2022.
Since then, DeGeneres has largely stayed out of the spotlight, though it appeared she was making an attempt at a comeback months ago when she debuted a new Netflix comedy special, For Your Approval, which aired in September.
In the special, DeGeneres even attempted to tackle the allegations head-on and joked she had been "kicked out of show business."
Another source also confirmed DeGeneres and her wife were considering leaving the country for months.
They said: "With all the ill will towards her, she was looking to move away even before the election.
"And as things panned out with Trump winning, she is glad she is making the move and going to be away from the US.
"She has the one person that still loves her, Portia, and she is ready to leave everyone who in her mind left her hanging out to dry. If she considers it her retirement, so be it."