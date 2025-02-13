Ellen DeGeneres Using 'Hated' Ex-U.S. Talk Show Host James Corden for 'Support' as She Settles into U.K. Life After Fleeing States

DeGeneres, 66, and wife Portia de Rossi, 52, set sail shortly after Trump's election blowout.

The couple are now reportedly living in the Cotswolds, a rural part of South West England that is about 100 miles from London, popular with British celebrities including David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Patrick Stewart, who all own properties in the region.

But it's still an adjustment period – one fellow talker and native Brit James Corden is helping them with. The 46-year-old returned to his native U.K. in 2024 after an eight-year run hosting The Late Late Show on CBS.

According to The Sun: "'James has bene explaining all the quirks of UK life. It can be quite a minefield. The other week they enjoyed dinner out in London."

Indeed, earlier this month, the trio were spotted enjoying a night out at the Chiltern Firehouse in London to celebrate de Rossi's 52nd birthday.