Hollywood Reject Kevin Spacey Slammed With ANOTHER Sex Abuse Claim — After Disgraced 'House of Cards' Actor Wept Over Losing Home and Battling Bankruptcy

In July 2024, the actor broke down in tears discussing the legal nightmare and how is was no longer able to "pay the bills" due to the allegations during an interview with Piers Morgan.

He said: "This week where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on, my house is being sold at auction. So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now. I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there."

When Morgan asked why the home is "being foreclosed," the actor explained: "Because I can’t pay the bills that I owe."

At the time of the interview, the star explained he has "many millions" in legal bills and admitted there were a few times he thought he would have to file for bankruptcy.