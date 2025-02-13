Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment

Hollywood Reject Kevin Spacey Slammed With ANOTHER Sex Abuse Claim — After Disgraced 'House of Cards' Actor Wept Over Losing Home and Battling Bankruptcy

Photo of Kevin Spacey in gray suit.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Spacey previously teared up about his life following the claims.

Feb. 13 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kevin Spacey has been slammed With ANOTHER sex abuse claim — after the disgraced House of Cards actor wept over losing his home and battling bankruptcy.

RadarOnline.com can report after battling criminal charges months ago and clearing his image, the actor has been slapped with another sexual abuse claim in London.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin spacey house of cards
Source: MEGA

Kevin Spacey was found not guilty of sexual assault charges back in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Just 18 months after the Hollywood star was cleared of a series of charges, actor Ruari Cannon has sued the Oscar winner, as well as two organizations connected to the Old Vic Theatre in south London.

According to reports, the actor met Spacey at the London theatre, where the Oscar winner worked as an art director for many years.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in July 2023, Spacey, who pleaded not guilty, was cleared of all of sexual assault charges after a four-week trial in London.

The allegations against the actor covered a period between 2004 and 2013 when Spacey worked at the theatre.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin spacey broke still hollywood pariah cleared sex offenses
Source: MEGA

Spacey's Hollywood career took a serious hit amid the legal battle.

Article continues below advertisement

In July 2024, the actor broke down in tears discussing the legal nightmare and how is was no longer able to "pay the bills" due to the allegations during an interview with Piers Morgan.

He said: "This week where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on, my house is being sold at auction. So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now. I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there."

When Morgan asked why the home is "being foreclosed," the actor explained: "Because I can’t pay the bills that I owe."

At the time of the interview, the star explained he has "many millions" in legal bills and admitted there were a few times he thought he would have to file for bankruptcy.

Article continues below advertisement

In May 2024, a two-part documentary, Spacey Unmasked, aired in the U.K. and featured new claims about the actor's alleged sexual misconduct over the years.

Shortly after the release he thanked his fellow actors in Hollywood for coming to his defense amid the legal battle.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Now Blake Lively Files Legal Demand to Trawl Justin Baldoni's Phone as Their $400M 'Harassment' Battle Goes Nuclear

madonna stand up show flop f bombs stage fright

EXCLUSIVE: How Madonna's Surprise Stand-Up Show TANKED – Until She Resorted to Blurting Out String of F-Bombs Amid Terror She'd Die on Stage

Article continues below advertisement
kevin spacey
Source: MEGA

Kevin Spacey was cleared of all the allegations.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Sharon Stone said of the actor: "I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work. He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will."

Liam Neeson added: "Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He’s sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a terrific sense of humor. He is also one of our finest artists in the theatre and on camera. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly."

Following the ongoing support from his peers, Spacey said: "I'm enormously gratified that friends of mine who reached out to and that I've been speaking to for your years now have been motivated by this documentary that was put out."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.