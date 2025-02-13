Hollywood Reject Kevin Spacey Slammed With ANOTHER Sex Abuse Claim — After Disgraced 'House of Cards' Actor Wept Over Losing Home and Battling Bankruptcy
Kevin Spacey has been slammed With ANOTHER sex abuse claim — after the disgraced House of Cards actor wept over losing his home and battling bankruptcy.
RadarOnline.com can report after battling criminal charges months ago and clearing his image, the actor has been slapped with another sexual abuse claim in London.
Just 18 months after the Hollywood star was cleared of a series of charges, actor Ruari Cannon has sued the Oscar winner, as well as two organizations connected to the Old Vic Theatre in south London.
According to reports, the actor met Spacey at the London theatre, where the Oscar winner worked as an art director for many years.
Back in July 2023, Spacey, who pleaded not guilty, was cleared of all of sexual assault charges after a four-week trial in London.
The allegations against the actor covered a period between 2004 and 2013 when Spacey worked at the theatre.
In July 2024, the actor broke down in tears discussing the legal nightmare and how is was no longer able to "pay the bills" due to the allegations during an interview with Piers Morgan.
He said: "This week where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on, my house is being sold at auction. So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now. I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there."
When Morgan asked why the home is "being foreclosed," the actor explained: "Because I can’t pay the bills that I owe."
At the time of the interview, the star explained he has "many millions" in legal bills and admitted there were a few times he thought he would have to file for bankruptcy.
In May 2024, a two-part documentary, Spacey Unmasked, aired in the U.K. and featured new claims about the actor's alleged sexual misconduct over the years.
Shortly after the release he thanked his fellow actors in Hollywood for coming to his defense amid the legal battle.
Sharon Stone said of the actor: "I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work. He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will."
Liam Neeson added: "Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He’s sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a terrific sense of humor. He is also one of our finest artists in the theatre and on camera. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly."
Following the ongoing support from his peers, Spacey said: "I'm enormously gratified that friends of mine who reached out to and that I've been speaking to for your years now have been motivated by this documentary that was put out."