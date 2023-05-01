James Corden's Show Was 'Not Sustainable,' Losing CBS Roughly $20 Million a Year Despite His Star Power

James Corden's late-night series had grown to become a bona fide hit amongst viewers, but CBS couldn't endure the financial losses they took on, RadarOnline.com can report.

The British television personality carved out a niche for himself after eight years on the small screen — however, the costs were stacking up. "It was simply not sustainable," one executive told former CNN anchor Brian Stelter. "CBS could not afford him anymore."