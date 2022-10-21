James Corden LASHES OUT At Reporter Asking About Omelet Incident, Backtracks On Apology To Restaurant Owner
James Corden snapped at a journalist this week after the reporter asked the comedian about the omelet incident which saw him temporarily banned from a New York City restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The tense interview took place Thursday morning as Corden sat down with the New York Times’ Dave Itskoff to discuss the comedian-turned-talk show host’s upcoming project on Amazon Prime Video.
But the conversation reportedly took a turn for the worse when Itskoff started the interview by focusing on the Balthazar restaurant and its owner, Keith McNally, who banned Corden earlier this week after the comedian allegedly “berated” the restaurant’s wait staff.
“I haven't done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this?” Corden responded when Itskoff revealed he expected Corden to cancel their interview. “I was there. I get it.”
“I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly,” the 44-year-old The Late Late Show with James Corden continued. “I just think it's beneath all of us. It's beneath you. It's certainly beneath your publication.”
When Itskoff asked Corden if he was aware of the stories being written about him regarding the incident at Balthazar, the former Broadway star feigned ignorance.
“I haven't really read anything,” Corden claimed. “It's strange. It's strange when you were there. I think I'm probably going to have to talk about it on Monday's show.”
“My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I'll probably have to talk about it,” he added. “It feels like such a silly thing to talk about.”
“Should we not all be a little grown-up about this?” the comedian concluded before the interview moved on to his newest upcoming project.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Corden came under fire on Monday after Balthazar’s owner, Keith McNally, took to Instagram to announce Corden was banned from the restaurant after allegedly yelling at the wait staff over his wife’s omelet.
“You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!” the comedian reportedly screamed.
Then, just hours later, McNally returned to Instagram to reveal the ban against Corden had been lifted after the late-night TV host called to apologize about the incident.
“James Corden just called me and apologized profusely,” McNally wrote Monday night. “Having f----- up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.”
Although Corden seemingly apologized, his recent interview with the New York Times suggests the comedian believes he did “nothing wrong” to warrant an apology to McNally or the Balthazar staff.