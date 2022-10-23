James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant
James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon.
Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property.
Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.
According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales.
"She is committed to delivering the highest level of ethics, integrity, personal service, professional representation and technical expertise, ensuring that every client is thrilled with the outcome and comfortable throughout the entire process," her bio read.
As Radar previously reported, this surprise home listing comes as Corden continues to face backlash for his allegedly "abusive" behavior at a New York City restaurant.
The Into the Woods actor was briefly banned from Balthazar by owner Keith McNally after reportedly being extremely rude to the restaurant staff during one of his visits to the New York City hot spot.
"James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," McNally said at the time. "And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86′d Corden."
The restauranteur claimed Corden was not only cruel to staffers at Balthazar, but also at his other New York eateries. McNally alleged the television personality once ate his entire main course then showed a hair to a manager, being "extremely nasty" to him and demanding free drinks before threatening to write bad reviews on Yelp.
The second incident, which got him temporarily banned from Balthazar, occurred on Sunday, October 9. Following a mix-up in which the wrong food was brought out to his wife, Corden allegedly began screaming abuse at the server.
Despite his history at the SoHo restaurant, McNally unbanned the Cats actor after claiming Corden offered him a sincere apology.
"James Corden just called me and apologized profusely," McNally wrote via social media earlier this week. "Having f----- up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances. "So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven. xx."
The DailyMail was first to report Corden is planning to sell his home in Los Angeles.