EXCLUSIVE: Wedding... Impossible? Tom Cruise and Girlfriend Ana de Armas Aiming 'to Tie the Knot in Space or Underwater' as New Couple Loves Doing 'Daring Feats'

And though the pair isn't yet officially engaged: "Tom is already thinking on a larger-than-life scale. He's obsessed with space travel, so the idea of being the first couple to ever marry in outer space excites him," said the insider. "They've also talked about some sort of skydiving thing, saying their vows mid-air.

"Whatever they do they want it to be as far from ordinary as you can get."

The Top Gun star, 63, has been very guarded about his relationship with the 37-year-old Cuban beauty, but the two have been on a fast track to the altar ever since they hooked up earlier this year. Their romantic status was finally confirmed in July when they were spotted holding hands on a cozy trip to Vermont.