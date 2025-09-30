EXCLUSIVE: Wedding... Impossible? Tom Cruise and Girlfriend Ana de Armas Aiming 'to Tie the Knot in Space or Underwater' as New Couple Loves Doing 'Daring Feats'
Sept. 30 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Groomzilla Tom Cruise and his head-over-heels amour Ana de Armas want their wedding to be as mind-blowing as a Mission: Impossible stunt, so they're even thinking about tying the knot underwater or in space.
"One of the things that really bonds them is how much they both love doing these daring feats, so having a wedding that leans into that really appeals to both of them," an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
Tom And Ana's Wedding Plans
And though the pair isn't yet officially engaged: "Tom is already thinking on a larger-than-life scale. He's obsessed with space travel, so the idea of being the first couple to ever marry in outer space excites him," said the insider. "They've also talked about some sort of skydiving thing, saying their vows mid-air.
"Whatever they do they want it to be as far from ordinary as you can get."
The Top Gun star, 63, has been very guarded about his relationship with the 37-year-old Cuban beauty, but the two have been on a fast track to the altar ever since they hooked up earlier this year. Their romantic status was finally confirmed in July when they were spotted holding hands on a cozy trip to Vermont.
Planning Future Collabs
EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's Panic Over 'DWTS' Revealed — Disgraced Actor Fears Wife Hilaria Will Kick Him to the Curb After Pursuing Solo Opportunity Across the Country
They're also hoping to work together and are in talks to star in a supernatural ocean thriller called Deeper, but it's on hold.
Tom's hoping his fourth trip down the aisle will finally lead to happily ever after following three disastrous marriages – to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.
"He's as giddy as he was when he first fell in love with Katie, and maybe even more so," a source said.
"He just knows enough to hide it or risk being judged. That being said, when they do get married, Tom isn't going to hold back – he and Ana both want to have an extravagant wedding, regardless of what people are going to say."