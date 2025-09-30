EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's Panic Over 'DWTS' Revealed — Disgraced Actor Fears Wife Hilaria Will Kick Him to the Curb After Pursuing Solo Opportunity Across the Country

Fame-craving Hilaria Baldwin has scored an invite to Dancing With the Stars, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her henpecked husband, Alec Baldwin, is green with envy and fearing his decades-younger wife will move past him – kicking him to the curb.

Sources said the 41-year-old mom of seven is thrilled to be leaving her 67-year-old hubby in the dust as she heads west for the bright lights of Tinseltown.