EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's Panic Over 'DWTS' Revealed — Disgraced Actor Fears Wife Hilaria Will Kick Him to the Curb After Pursuing Solo Opportunity Across the Country
Sept. 30 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Fame-craving Hilaria Baldwin has scored an invite to Dancing With the Stars, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her henpecked husband, Alec Baldwin, is green with envy and fearing his decades-younger wife will move past him – kicking him to the curb.
Sources said the 41-year-old mom of seven is thrilled to be leaving her 67-year-old hubby in the dust as she heads west for the bright lights of Tinseltown.
Hilaria's Solo Moment
"Hilaria is so excited about this," said an insider. "She's seeing it as her big break and saying how cool it'll be to live in L.A. for a spell and take a break from the East Coast.
"Alec wants to come out with her and make it a big family trip, but that's just not practical – plus she's uneasy about him lurking in the background and putting her off her game."
Sources said the attention-hungry yoga instructor, who routinely posts cringeworthy videos on social media, is desperate to be a star in her own right. She's also craving redemption after fans called her out in 2020 for adopting a laughably fake Spanish accent and playing up her Hispanic heritage – despite being born and raised in Boston.
"Make no mistake, Hilaria wants to use this as a stepping stone to bigger things," said an insider. "The fact she's landed this gig that's got nothing to do with Alec is a huge positive, since he's been this albatross holding her back. So he's quite right to be worried."
Alec's Struggling Career
As RadarOnline.com reported, the couple's marriage has been under intense strain after the 30 Rock hunk was charged with involuntary manslaughter when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead with the pistol – supposedly loaded with blanks — that Alec was holding on the 2021 set of his doomed Western movie, Rust.
A judge eventually dismissed the case due to prosecutorial misconduct, but he's struggled to rebuild his once stellar career.
And his and Hilaria's family reality show, The Baldwins, featuring their seven children ages 1 to 10, crashed after one season.
Marriage Tensions
Now, the pot-bellied blowhard is reportedly jealous Hilaria will be paired with a handsome male dance partner.
"And it's also pretty humiliating to see his wife getting gigs while he's struggling for work, so that's also causing tension," added the source.