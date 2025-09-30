EXCLUSIVE: Proposal Problems! Bradley Cooper Struggling to Pop the Question to Longtime Girlfriend Gigi Hadid Due to Money Worries — 'He's Stressed About Lawyers and Prenups'

Bradley Cooper is dealing with major proposal nerves linked to money worries, RadarOnline.com can reveal, that keep the big-screen hunk from popping the question and slipping an engagement ring on the finger of Gigi Hadid.

Sources said the 50-year-old Hangover star has been fretting over the idea of merging his finances with the 30-year-old supermodel he's dated since late 2023.

Meanwhile, pals are urging him to put those lingering fears aside and seal the deal – especially now that Hadid's best friend Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce.