Home > Exclusives > Bradley Cooper
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Proposal Problems! Bradley Cooper Struggling to Pop the Question to Longtime Girlfriend Gigi Hadid Due to Money Worries — 'He's Stressed About Lawyers and Prenups'

Bradley Cooper
Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper has been struggling to propose to Gigi Hadid as money worries over lawyers and prenups create stress.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Bradley Cooper is dealing with major proposal nerves linked to money worries, RadarOnline.com can reveal, that keep the big-screen hunk from popping the question and slipping an engagement ring on the finger of Gigi Hadid.

Sources said the 50-year-old Hangover star has been fretting over the idea of merging his finances with the 30-year-old supermodel he's dated since late 2023.

Meanwhile, pals are urging him to put those lingering fears aside and seal the deal – especially now that Hadid's best friend Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce.

Proposal Pressure

Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce has reportedly added pressure to Bradley Cooper's romance.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce has 'added pressure to Bradley Cooper.'

"Gigi's not pressuring him and has ordered everyone in her life to do the same, but it's no secret she's waiting for this to happen," said an insider.

"And with Taylor and Travis getting engaged, it's definitely bringing heat to the situation. Of course, Gigi is thrilled for Taylor. But it's a reminder of what she doesn't have.

"Bradley talks about marrying like it's a sure thing, but then flips and says he's stressed about lawyers and paperwork and prenups, so it's very mixed messaging."

Past Romances

Photo of Bradley Cooper
Source: MEGA

He has become one of Hollywood's most notorious bachelors.

The Maestro star has been married once – a whirlwind four-month affair with actress Jennifer Esposito in 2007.

He then became one of Hollywood's most notorious bachelors, dating Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez, Zoe Saldana, Suki Waterhouse and model Irina Shayk, mom of his daughter, Lea, 8.

He and Hadid hooked up after her yearlong affair with his pal Leonardo DiCaprio.

Gigi Hadid was previously linked to Zayn Malik, father of her daughter Khai.
Source: MEGA

Gigi Hadid was previously linked to Zayn Malik, father of her daughter Khai.

She's previously been linked to singers Joe Jonas, Cody Simpson and Zayn Malik, dad of her daughter, Khai, 5.

Added an insider: "Gigi's family and friends are trying to give him the benefit of the doubt and trust that he's going to work up the guts to take this next step before long.

"But it's a little suspicious, given his history of being so noncommittal. He really needs to get out of his own way and just do it because Gigi is a catch and she's not going to wait forever."

