Alec Baldwin's Marriage Crisis: Wife Hilaria 'Took Her Rings Off' and Was 'Ready to Walk Away' From Her Husband After His 'Disrespectful' Actions

In her new book Manual Not Included – out on May 6, 2025 – the 41-year-old touched on a rough time in their relationship when the busy movie star simply couldn't stay away from working, leading to plenty of friction.

The height of Hilaria's anger occurred before and after the birth of her second child, Rafael, in June 2015, as Alec wasn't around much.

According to her memoir, the pair "fought a lot" during that time as the yoga instructor found herself looking after their daughter Carmen and their dogs alone.

"It really pissed me off, and I didn't hesitate to tell him so. That year was probably the rockiest for us, and not just in terms of juggling a baby and a toddler," she writes.