Alec Baldwin's Marriage Crisis: Wife Hilaria 'Took Her Rings Off' and Was 'Ready to Walk Away' From Her Husband After His 'Disrespectful' Actions
Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, found herself ready to say goodbye and file for divorce from the controversial actor due to his behavior.
The couple's marriage is already said to be on choppy waters, especially with Hilaria shutting down Alec in an embarrassing red carpet moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In her new book Manual Not Included – out on May 6, 2025 – the 41-year-old touched on a rough time in their relationship when the busy movie star simply couldn't stay away from working, leading to plenty of friction.
The height of Hilaria's anger occurred before and after the birth of her second child, Rafael, in June 2015, as Alec wasn't around much.
According to her memoir, the pair "fought a lot" during that time as the yoga instructor found herself looking after their daughter Carmen and their dogs alone.
"It really pissed me off, and I didn't hesitate to tell him so. That year was probably the rockiest for us, and not just in terms of juggling a baby and a toddler," she writes.
"I was so focused on how I thought things should be, and Alec was so set in his ways. Neither one of us would budge."
"I took my rings off as a sign that I was potentially ready to walk," she claims in her upcoming book.
To make matters worse, the It's Complicated actor is said to have not stop responding to emails or phone calls even while his wife was giving birth to Rafael.
Hilaria called out her "disrespectful" husband after he went back to work immediately after the baby's premature birth.
Despite the drama and friction, Alec and Hilaria – who tied the knot in 2012 – didn't let that rock their marriage as they stuck with it and now share 7 kids along with Carmen and Rafael: María, Ilaria, Leonardo, Romeo, and Eduardo.
However, things have once again apparently gotten murky – this time playing in front of everyone.
In March, while at the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in New York, they were being interviewed when Alec decided to interject while Hilaria was speaking.
"Oh my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking,"she said, and told the reporter, "This is why we'll just have to cut him out of the show," referring to their critically panned TLC series The Baldwins.
The moment went viral, with many accusing Hilaria of "emasculating" the Hollywood star, and leading to Alec not very happy, according to a source.
They previously claimed: "Alec is rolling with the punches, trying to smile it off and even making light of the whole henpecked shtick, but deep down he's at boiling point.
"It's taking all his acting skills not to show how frustrated he is. Fact is, Hilaria stomps all over him and clearly gets a big kick out of putting him down in public."
The source added: "This emasculating treatment makes for a miserable vibe behind the scenes especially when he's forced to go along with these humiliating antics."
According to another insider, Hilaria also wants to update the 67-year-old's look, mainly pointing at his baggy eyes: "She wants Alec to get cosmetic surgery to correct them ASAP because they make him look bad, and that's a reflection on her.
"Alec will likely do it because he does everything Hilaria wants."
They added: "She's tried putting tea bags on them and creams and expensive serums, but they keep coming back. Alec doesn't seem to mind and accepts that they're just part of his face, but they're a real turnoff to Hilaria, who calls them 'gross.'"