Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin's Marriage Crisis: Wife Hilaria 'Took Her Rings Off' and Was 'Ready to Walk Away' From Her Husband After His 'Disrespectful' Actions

Split photo of Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin almost dumped Alec Baldwin due to his busy schedule.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 2 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, found herself ready to say goodbye and file for divorce from the controversial actor due to his behavior.

The couple's marriage is already said to be on choppy waters, especially with Hilaria shutting down Alec in an embarrassing red carpet moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
hilaria baldwin
Source: MEGA

Hilaria found herself ready to 'walk away' from the actor at one point.

Article continues below advertisement

In her new book Manual Not Included – out on May 6, 2025 – the 41-year-old touched on a rough time in their relationship when the busy movie star simply couldn't stay away from working, leading to plenty of friction.

The height of Hilaria's anger occurred before and after the birth of her second child, Rafael, in June 2015, as Alec wasn't around much.

According to her memoir, the pair "fought a lot" during that time as the yoga instructor found herself looking after their daughter Carmen and their dogs alone.

"It really pissed me off, and I didn't hesitate to tell him so. That year was probably the rockiest for us, and not just in terms of juggling a baby and a toddler," she writes.

Article continues below advertisement
hilaria alec baldwin
Source: MEGA

Alec's busy schedule led to Hilaria being alone a lot.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was so focused on how I thought things should be, and Alec was so set in his ways. Neither one of us would budge."

"I took my rings off as a sign that I was potentially ready to walk," she claims in her upcoming book.

To make matters worse, the It's Complicated actor is said to have not stop responding to emails or phone calls even while his wife was giving birth to Rafael.

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria called out her "disrespectful" husband after he went back to work immediately after the baby's premature birth.

Despite the drama and friction, Alec and Hilaria – who tied the knot in 2012 – didn't let that rock their marriage as they stuck with it and now share 7 kids along with Carmen and Rafael: María, Ilaria, Leonardo, Romeo, and Eduardo.

However, things have once again apparently gotten murky – this time playing in front of everyone.

Article continues below advertisement
baldwin marriage secrets alec hilaria
Source: MEGA

The couple – who shares seven kids – are still married despite rumors of trouble in paradise.

Article continues below advertisement

In March, while at the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in New York, they were being interviewed when Alec decided to interject while Hilaria was speaking.

"Oh my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking,"she said, and told the reporter, "This is why we'll just have to cut him out of the show," referring to their critically panned TLC series The Baldwins.

The moment went viral, with many accusing Hilaria of "emasculating" the Hollywood star, and leading to Alec not very happy, according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

They previously claimed: "Alec is rolling with the punches, trying to smile it off and even making light of the whole henpecked shtick, but deep down he's at boiling point.

"It's taking all his acting skills not to show how frustrated he is. Fact is, Hilaria stomps all over him and clearly gets a big kick out of putting him down in public."

The source added: "This emasculating treatment makes for a miserable vibe behind the scenes especially when he's forced to go along with these humiliating antics."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Photo of Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods 'Dropped an F-Bomb' After Concerned Friends Warned Him About Dating Vanessa Trump — As The Golfer Is Now Part of The Controversial Family

Photo of Tyra Banks

Did Tyra Banks Go Under the Knife AGAIN? The Former Supermodel Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After She Looks 'Unrecognizable' During Latest Appearance

Article continues below advertisement
hilaria baldwin urges alec fix fat pad baggy exes surgery
Source: MEGA

Hilaria is now said to want Alec to update his look... especially his eyes.

According to another insider, Hilaria also wants to update the 67-year-old's look, mainly pointing at his baggy eyes: "She wants Alec to get cosmetic surgery to correct them ASAP because they make him look bad, and that's a reflection on her.

"Alec will likely do it because he does everything Hilaria wants."

They added: "She's tried putting tea bags on them and creams and expensive serums, but they keep coming back. Alec doesn't seem to mind and accepts that they're just part of his face, but they're a real turnoff to Hilaria, who calls them 'gross.'"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.