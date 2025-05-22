Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Alec Baldwin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Radioactive' Alec Baldwin is 'Dead in Hollywood' — 'He's Finding it Impossible to Land a Gig Since Rust Shooting and Disastrous Reality Show'

alec baldwin hollywood struggles rust shooting reality show
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin is frozen out of Hollywood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 22 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Blowhard Alec Baldwin lost his cushy gig hosting Match Game to funnyman Martin Short – and sources tell RadarOnline.com the 30 Rock alum is feeling stung by the rejection as he tries to scramble his way back to the top of the Hollywood heap.

The 67-year-old helmed the game show reboot for five seasons.

Now, an insider claimed that the Emmy winner is "hurt" because he wasn't even consulted about coming back for more – but insiders say it's just part of his trouble as he is also finding it "impossible" to land acting work.

Our source siad: "For all his bravado, Alec's a broken man. Whether he realizes or not, it's a firm message from producers – and lots of people in Hollywood – that he's become a joke and a has-been."

Article continues below advertisement

Hard Times

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin hollywood struggles rust shooting reality show
Source: MEGA

Martin Short has taken over 'Match Game' as Baldwin reels from his Hollywood snub.

Article continues below advertisement

The Rules Don’t Apply actor scored a major legal victory in July when a New Mexico judge permanently dismissed the involuntary manslaughter charge against him for his accidental on-set shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 over the prosecution's failure to disclose evidence to the defense.

The aging actor insists he didn't know a live round was mistakenly loaded into his prop gun – and claims the weapon went off without him pulling the trigger.

But sources tell us Baldwin's rep remains tarnished by the tragic incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Money Struggles

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin hollywood struggles rust shooting reality show
Source: MEGA

Despite escaping manslaughter charges, Baldwin's 'Rust' scandal still haunts his shattered image.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources also said the longtime leading man's TLC reality show The Baldwins – which exposes his chaotic life with wife Hilaria, 41, and their seven children, aged 2 to 11 – has brought him nothing but ridicule from industry peers.

Our insider said: "They just see how far he's sunk. He carries so much baggage with him and he’s an angry guy – no matter how whipped he is by Hilaria – and that doesn't help things.

"Their reality show proved to a lot of folks in town that he hasn’t got pulling power, and he doesn't look very good these days.

"He's also going to start struggling for money soon as he has massive upkeep with his huge family."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
billy ray cyrus wild spending elizabeth hurley friends panic

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus 'Acting Like a Fool in Love' — With His 'Wild Spending' on New Maneater Love Elizabeth Hurley Sending His Pals into a Panic

angelina jolie kids departure leave us brad pitt trauma

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie's Great Escape – How Actress Is 'Counting Down the Days' Until Her Kids Fly the Nest So She Can Quit U.S. and Brad Pitt Trauma

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin hollywood struggles rust shooting reality show
Source: MEGA

TLC's 'The Baldwins' has drawn ridicule, not ratings.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources say Baldwin has developed unsightly bags under his eyes as life’s stresses appear to take their toll.

Our insider said: "Bosses are much happier with Martin Short in Alec's old game show role as he's a people person and makes everybody laugh and feel good.

"For Alec, it'll be an uphill battle to fight his way back if he wants to – which he does."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.