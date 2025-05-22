EXCLUSIVE: 'Radioactive' Alec Baldwin is 'Dead in Hollywood' — 'He's Finding it Impossible to Land a Gig Since Rust Shooting and Disastrous Reality Show'
Blowhard Alec Baldwin lost his cushy gig hosting Match Game to funnyman Martin Short – and sources tell RadarOnline.com the 30 Rock alum is feeling stung by the rejection as he tries to scramble his way back to the top of the Hollywood heap.
The 67-year-old helmed the game show reboot for five seasons.
Now, an insider claimed that the Emmy winner is "hurt" because he wasn't even consulted about coming back for more – but insiders say it's just part of his trouble as he is also finding it "impossible" to land acting work.
Our source siad: "For all his bravado, Alec's a broken man. Whether he realizes or not, it's a firm message from producers – and lots of people in Hollywood – that he's become a joke and a has-been."
Hard Times
The Rules Don’t Apply actor scored a major legal victory in July when a New Mexico judge permanently dismissed the involuntary manslaughter charge against him for his accidental on-set shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 over the prosecution's failure to disclose evidence to the defense.
The aging actor insists he didn't know a live round was mistakenly loaded into his prop gun – and claims the weapon went off without him pulling the trigger.
But sources tell us Baldwin's rep remains tarnished by the tragic incident.
Money Struggles
Sources also said the longtime leading man's TLC reality show The Baldwins – which exposes his chaotic life with wife Hilaria, 41, and their seven children, aged 2 to 11 – has brought him nothing but ridicule from industry peers.
Our insider said: "They just see how far he's sunk. He carries so much baggage with him and he’s an angry guy – no matter how whipped he is by Hilaria – and that doesn't help things.
"Their reality show proved to a lot of folks in town that he hasn’t got pulling power, and he doesn't look very good these days.
"He's also going to start struggling for money soon as he has massive upkeep with his huge family."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources say Baldwin has developed unsightly bags under his eyes as life’s stresses appear to take their toll.
Our insider said: "Bosses are much happier with Martin Short in Alec's old game show role as he's a people person and makes everybody laugh and feel good.
"For Alec, it'll be an uphill battle to fight his way back if he wants to – which he does."