EXCLUSIVE: 'Radioactive' Alec Baldwin is 'Dead in Hollywood' — 'He's Finding it Impossible to Land a Gig Since Rust Shooting and Disastrous Reality Show'

Blowhard Alec Baldwin lost his cushy gig hosting Match Game to funnyman Martin Short – and sources tell RadarOnline.com the 30 Rock alum is feeling stung by the rejection as he tries to scramble his way back to the top of the Hollywood heap.

The 67-year-old helmed the game show reboot for five seasons.

Now, an insider claimed that the Emmy winner is "hurt" because he wasn't even consulted about coming back for more – but insiders say it's just part of his trouble as he is also finding it "impossible" to land acting work.

Our source siad: "For all his bravado, Alec's a broken man. Whether he realizes or not, it's a firm message from producers – and lots of people in Hollywood – that he's become a joke and a has-been."