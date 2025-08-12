Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Drops $23Million on Montecito Compound — With Harry, Meghan and Oprah Suddenly Her Neighbors

Photo of Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner has purchased an estate amongst the stars.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 12 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kendall Jenner has quietly purchased a sprawling $23million Montecito, California estate, putting her in the heart of one of America's most star-studded neighborhoods, alongside Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 29-year-old model and reality star scooped up the six-acre property in February, adding another jewel to her growing real estate portfolio.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Oprah, Kendall Jenner, and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Jenner will now call Oprah and Markle neighbors.

Article continues below advertisement

The massive compound, featuring a 15,000-square-foot main house, professional-grade horse stables, and sweeping Pacific Ocean views, sits just outside Santa Barbara in an exclusive gated enclave.

It's not just the luxury amenities turning heads; it's the neighbors.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner's estate is adjacent to Oprah's legendary "Promised Land" compound, and only a short drive from Harry and Markle's $14.7million mansion.

Before Jenner's move, locals weren’t thrilled when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the area, bringing international media attention with them.

Article continues below advertisement

Home's Famous History

Split Photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jenner purchased Ellen DeGeneres' former home.

Article continues below advertisement

The property itself boasts an A-list ownership history. It was once home to Ellen DeGeneres, as well as Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd and Tinder co-founder Sean Rad.

Originally built in the mid-1800s, parts of the estate include Santa Barbara County's oldest adobe homes, now renovated for modern living but still featuring historic details.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner's new home is a blend of Spanish and Monterey architectural styles, with multiple smaller houses spread across manicured grounds dotted with olive groves, rose gardens, and private courtyards.

For the lifelong equestrian, the professional riding arena and multiple stables are a dream come true.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jenner has already used the home for photoshoots.

Article continues below advertisement

The move comes as the supermodel, who has admitted to "crying hysterically" about her modeling career, continues to balance high-fashion campaigns with her role as creative director for FWRD.

She’s already used the Montecito estate as a photoshoot backdrop, posing against the white brick exterior, near the horse stalls, and in sun-soaked courtyards.

Article continues below advertisement

A Family Affair?

Split photo of Kylie Jenner with Kendall Jenner, and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner has already visited her sister's new home... but boyfriend Timothée Chalamet was said not to be there.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Liam Gallagher, Donald Trump

Oasis U.S. Tour At Risk? Brit Band Could Be 'BANNED' From Country If They Dare Slam Trump — After Singer Liam Gallagher Branded Prez a 'D---'

Photo of Dean Cain and Tim Millie on 'Piers Morgan: Uncensored'

Dean Cain Blows a Gasket On Piers Morgan's Show After 'Washed Up' Star Is Branded an 'Untrained Actor' — As the New ICE Agent Hangs On To Relevance

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner wasted no time sharing the space with family. Recently, she hosted sister Kylie Jenner for a birthday celebration, complete with an outdoor dinner, a raspberry-topped cake, and panoramic sunset views.

The festivities came just weeks after Kylie reportedly warned her "maneater" sisters to steer clear of boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Article continues below advertisement

For Kendall, Montecito is the latest in a string of major property investments.

She owns two homes in Hidden Hills, one valued at $15million, the other at $12million, plus an $8.5million Beverly Hills mansion.

Whether Montecito's quiet streets and ultra-private vibe will shield her from the paparazzi remains to be seen.

But one thing’s certain, Jenner will feel right at home amongst both Hollywood and literal royalty.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.