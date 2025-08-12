Kendall Jenner Drops $23Million on Montecito Compound — With Harry, Meghan and Oprah Suddenly Her Neighbors
Kendall Jenner has quietly purchased a sprawling $23million Montecito, California estate, putting her in the heart of one of America's most star-studded neighborhoods, alongside Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 29-year-old model and reality star scooped up the six-acre property in February, adding another jewel to her growing real estate portfolio.
The massive compound, featuring a 15,000-square-foot main house, professional-grade horse stables, and sweeping Pacific Ocean views, sits just outside Santa Barbara in an exclusive gated enclave.
It's not just the luxury amenities turning heads; it's the neighbors.
Home's Famous History
The property itself boasts an A-list ownership history. It was once home to Ellen DeGeneres, as well as Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd and Tinder co-founder Sean Rad.
Originally built in the mid-1800s, parts of the estate include Santa Barbara County's oldest adobe homes, now renovated for modern living but still featuring historic details.
Jenner's new home is a blend of Spanish and Monterey architectural styles, with multiple smaller houses spread across manicured grounds dotted with olive groves, rose gardens, and private courtyards.
For the lifelong equestrian, the professional riding arena and multiple stables are a dream come true.
The move comes as the supermodel, who has admitted to "crying hysterically" about her modeling career, continues to balance high-fashion campaigns with her role as creative director for FWRD.
She’s already used the Montecito estate as a photoshoot backdrop, posing against the white brick exterior, near the horse stalls, and in sun-soaked courtyards.
A Family Affair?
Jenner wasted no time sharing the space with family. Recently, she hosted sister Kylie Jenner for a birthday celebration, complete with an outdoor dinner, a raspberry-topped cake, and panoramic sunset views.
The festivities came just weeks after Kylie reportedly warned her "maneater" sisters to steer clear of boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
For Kendall, Montecito is the latest in a string of major property investments.
She owns two homes in Hidden Hills, one valued at $15million, the other at $12million, plus an $8.5million Beverly Hills mansion.
Whether Montecito's quiet streets and ultra-private vibe will shield her from the paparazzi remains to be seen.
But one thing’s certain, Jenner will feel right at home amongst both Hollywood and literal royalty.