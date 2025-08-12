Kendall Jenner Drops $23Million on Montecito Compound — With Harry, Meghan and Oprah Suddenly Her Neighbors

Kendall Jenner has quietly purchased a sprawling $23million Montecito, California estate, putting her in the heart of one of America's most star-studded neighborhoods, alongside Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 29-year-old model and reality star scooped up the six-acre property in February, adding another jewel to her growing real estate portfolio.