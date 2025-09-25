EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Jeffrey Epstein's Horrifying 'Hannibal Lecter Persona' That Left Scandal-Magnet Duchess Sarah Ferguson 'Terrified'

The confrontation dates back to 2011, shortly after Ferguson, now 65, admitted she had accepted nearly $27,000 from Epstein to help settle debts.

In a March 2011 interview, she referred to the arrangement as a "terrible, terrible error of judgment" and made clear: "I abhor paedophilia."

Epstein, convicted in 2008 for soliciting a minor, was enraged at her public remarks and made what would later be described by her aides as one of the most disturbing phone calls of her life.

James Henderson, Ferguson's spokesman and adviser at the time, recalled the moment clearly, saying: "People don’t understand how terrible Epstein was.

"It was a chilling call and I’m surprised anybody was ever friends with him given the way he talked to me."