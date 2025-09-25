EXCLUSIVE: James Bond Writers Reveal Twist That Has Left New Creators With 'Huge Headache' When It Comes to Resurrecting the Super-Spy for Amazon

Anthony Horowitz, the novelist commissioned by the Ian Fleming estate to write three official 007 books, echoed the concern.

He said: "The last time we saw Bond, he was poisoned and blown to smithereens – how will they get past the fact he is dead with a capital D? I think that was a mistake, because Bond is a legend. He belongs to everybody, he is eternal – except in that film. If I was asked tomorrow to write the script, I wouldn't be able to do it. Where would you start? You can't have him waking up in the shower and saying it was all a dream."

Horowitz, who has just finished work on the BBC thriller Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, added he had never been asked to contribute to the films by producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, who oversaw the franchise before handing creative control to Amazon earlier this year.

"Never been asked, never really wanted to," he said. "You need a thick skin for that business. I'm probably happier out of it."