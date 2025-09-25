Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Set to Follow Meghan Markle's Revenge Playbook' Amid Family Feud With 'Huge PR Attack' on Peltz Dynasty for 'Stealing Her Son'

Photo of Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham may be ready to pull out the claws to get her son back.

Sept. 25 2025, Published 6:55 p.m. ET

Victoria Beckham is preparing to go on the offensive against her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz-Beckham, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the fashion designer is plotting a high-profile media strategy modeled on Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 51-year-old former Spice Girl is said to be weighing up a sit-down with Winfrey as tensions between the Beckham and Peltz dynasties deepen.

Victoria Ready to 'Fight Back'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim Victoria wants to 'do a Meghan' on Oprah’s stage.

Sources close to Beckham say she believes Nicola has driven a wedge between her and her eldest son, Brooklyn, and that the time has come to "fight back" in public.

One insider claimed: "Victoria believes Nicola has come between her and Brooklyn, and it makes her livid. She has stayed quiet for a long time, but now she feels it is time to strike back. Sitting down with Oprah would give her the platform to reveal who Nicola really is – and she's certain it would capture worldwide attention.

"For Victoria, it's the ultimate revenge move, just like Meghan Markle did after she left the royal family."

Netflix Documentary Highlights Struggles

Photo of Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Victoria blames Nicola for her rift with her son Brooklyn.

The ex-singer recently teased her upcoming three-part Netflix documentary Victoria, which charts her career in fashion and includes candid scenes of her family.

In the trailer, she is seen breaking down in tears over her label's mounting debts, before husband David comforts her.

Sons Cruz and Romeo have promoted the series, while Brooklyn's silence has been viewed as a clear sign of estrangement.

The rift dates back to 2022, when Nicola declined to wear one of her mother-in-law's dresses at her wedding to Brooklyn.

Source: Netflix/YOUTUBE

Victoria's Netflix documentary teases her career and family struggles.

Peltz-Beckham Rift Deepens

Photo of Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham
Source: MEGA

The couple snubbed David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration.

Relations have worsened in recent months after the couple skipped David's lavish 50th birthday celebrations in May and excluded his family from their August vow renewal.

A second source claimed: "Victoria is certain Nicola is the reason Brooklyn has pulled away. She thinks the Peltz family is working to eclipse the Beckhams and damage their reputation."

"While they may have the financial power, Victoria believes she and David have the celebrity and the public on their side," the insider continued. "She is planning a major PR offensive to safeguard that."

Oprah Seen As Key Ally

Photo of Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria believes the Peltz family tried to eclipse the Beckhams.

Victoria's determination echoes Markle's 2021 interview with Winfrey, in which the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry shared their grievances with the royal family.

Friends claim Victoria has been inspired by the impact of that broadcast and believes a similar platform could help reclaim control of the narrative.

Although her team has denied that such an interview is imminent, Winfrey has previously spoken warmly of the designer's work, once praising her dresses as "magnificent."

Victoria and David appeared via video link on the host's show in 2008, while mutual friend Tom Cruise is said to be encouraging the partnership.

