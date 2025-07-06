The Ultimate Nepo Baby: We Go Inside Barron Trump's Ridiculously Extravagant Lifestyle as He Bags First Girlfriend
19-year-old Barron Trump has recently made headlines, not just for being the son of former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, but also for reportedly having landed his first girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Barron has remained shielded from the spotlight throughout his childhood, a closer look reveals a life steeped in opulence and privilege.
Barron's New Girlfriend
There have been zero whisperings about the identity of Barron's mystery woman. However, an insider close to the first son claimed: "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot."
Additional insiders added that despite being under the watchful eyes of the Secret Service, Barron has been able to date freely.
A political source added: "He can have a girlfriend as the Secret Service guys are well-versed on how to handle this.
"Anyone who says being under Secret Service protection would keep him from dating is way off."
Growing Up in Trump Tower
Born on March 20, 2006, Barron enjoyed a gilded upbringing, residing in one of the most extravagant households in America.
The majestic Trump Tower in Manhattan, where he spent much of his formative years, is worth an estimated $65 million, with several rooms adorned with gold accents. Barron reportedly occupies a floor of his own in the building, showcasing breathtaking views of Central Park and the sprawling Manhattan skyline.
Barron's Education
Education has played a pivotal role in Barron’s life, with the Trump family investing substantial sums in his schooling.
He began his academic journey at the prestigious Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, renowned for its rigorous curriculum and elite status.
The yearly tuition for this esteemed institution was an astounding $64,340, a cost that rises incrementally as students progress into high school.
Despite his father assuming the presidency in January 2017, Barron remained in New York to complete his primary education at Columbia.
The Trump Family
Following his transition into middle school, Barron enrolled at St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, just a short drive from the White House.
This move marked a new chapter for the young Trump, who embraced the change at an annual tuition rate of $52,290.
His time at St. Andrew's came to an end when the Trump family settled in Palm Beach, Florida, after Donald's first term, where Barron concluded his education at Oxbridge Academy. He graduated from this elite institution last May, and as the new academic year unfolds, he is currently a freshman at New York University, having just completed his first year.
In June, the president shared his "formula for good parenting". He revealed: "I always said the same thing. I said: no drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes.
While he also expressed reservations about tattoos, he acknowledged that many individuals, including members of his Cabinet, have embraced body art.