Melania Trump Jumps To Son Barron's Defense to Debunk Rumors He Was Rejected from Harvard — as the President Tries to Cut Funding to the Ivy League School

Melania has tried her best to make sure Barron has as normal a college life – despite his famous lineage. RadarOnline.com has previously revealed how worried she is he will be an outcast due to his controversial family name.

"I don't think it's possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college, it's very different than any other kid," Melania said during an interview with Fox News.

However, she is still "proud" of her only son.

She gushed: "He is a grown young man, I'm very proud of him about his knowledge, even about politics and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people he knows his generation."

"Nowadays, the young generation, they don't sit in front of TV anymore, they're all on their tablets, they're on their phones and all of this these podcasts and streamers," Melania added.

"He was very vocal, and he gave advice to his father, and was incredible how he brought in a success because he knew exactly who his father needed to contact and to talk to."