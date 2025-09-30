Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's '$600K Per Year Drug Clause' for Keith Urban Under Scrutiny After Split — 'A Decision' to Separate 'Wasn't Made Lightly,' Legal Expert Claims

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman's '$600K drug clause' for Keith Urban is under scrutiny after their split.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2025, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

As Nicole Kidman’s separation drama from Keith Urban explodes, a divorce attorney has exclusively spoken to RadarOnline.com about the "cocaine clause" in their prenuptial agreement.

According to reports, the "cocaine clause" in their prenuptial agreement stated Urban was eligible for $600K a year, but only if he steered clear of drugs and alcohol during their marriage.

A Legal Expert Dishes on the Alleged Provision in Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Prenuptial Agreement

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban was promised $600K a year from Nicole Kidman if he stayed clean from drugs and alcohol.

Lois Liberman, a partner in Blank Rome’s Matrimonial and Family Law Group, exclusively opened up about the pertinent clause.

"It is more than likely that, in addition to the alleged provision which provides Keith with $600,000 per year from Nicole for every year of marriage, there would be additional clauses that would relegate what Keith acquired in his own name as his separate property, and for those assets that the parties held jointly, some distributable interest in those assets so presumably, any drug use would not diminish his interest in those assets,” Liberman shared.

A Legal Expert Noted Keith Urban Likely Didn't Make a Decision to Separate 'Lightly'

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

A legal expert calculated Keith Urban stood to lose over $11 million as a financial penalty if he used drugs or drank while married to Nicole Kidman.

She noted it’s "possible" that "monies he was to receive per year of marriage for waiving off of assets that Nicole acquired during the course of their marriage would be lost for the years that he did not have his drug use 'under control.'"

"Given that it has been reported that the decision to separate has been Keith’s, it is likely that if there was such a huge financial penalty, whereby he would have lost $11,400,000 ($600,000 x 19 = $11,400,000), that such a decision would not have been made lightly—or else, that he felt financially secure enough to proceed with the divorce," Liberman added.

'A Post-Nuptial Agreement' May Have Been Made Between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, a Legal Expert Suggested

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman was credited by Keith Urban as helping him to remain sober.

She also shared it’s possible there may have been a "post-nuptial agreement" while they were married that would have addressed Urban’s "initial sobriety slip."

This may have "clarified whether he would still be entitled to such monies if he was clean and sober throughout the rest of the marriage," she concluded.

Keith Urban Had a Slip Up During His Marriage to Nicole Kidman

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

The split between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban is said to be one-sided.

In October 2006, Urban entered rehab for drug and alcohol addiction, only a few months after he married Kidman. She reportedly planned an intervention. Urban has claimed this brought them closer together and that Kidman’s support was a critical part of his recovery. He also said he was “very, very blessed” to have her and gave her credit for being a pivotal figure in getting him sober.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Urban and Kidman’s separation was outed on September 29. The split is said to be one-sided, with Kidman doing everything she can to save their marriage.

