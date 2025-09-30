EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's '$600K Per Year Drug Clause' for Keith Urban Under Scrutiny After Split — 'A Decision' to Separate 'Wasn't Made Lightly,' Legal Expert Claims

According to reports, the "cocaine clause" in their prenuptial agreement stated Urban was eligible for $600K a year, but only if he steered clear of drugs and alcohol during their marriage.

"It is more than likely that, in addition to the alleged provision which provides Keith with $600,000 per year from Nicole for every year of marriage, there would be additional clauses that would relegate what Keith acquired in his own name as his separate property, and for those assets that the parties held jointly, some distributable interest in those assets so presumably, any drug use would not diminish his interest in those assets,” Liberman shared.

A legal expert calculated Keith Urban stood to lose over $11 million as a financial penalty if he used drugs or drank while married to Nicole Kidman.

She noted it’s "possible" that "monies he was to receive per year of marriage for waiving off of assets that Nicole acquired during the course of their marriage would be lost for the years that he did not have his drug use 'under control.'"

"Given that it has been reported that the decision to separate has been Keith’s, it is likely that if there was such a huge financial penalty, whereby he would have lost $11,400,000 ($600,000 x 19 = $11,400,000), that such a decision would not have been made lightly—or else, that he felt financially secure enough to proceed with the divorce," Liberman added.