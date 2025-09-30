Your tip
Pete Hegseth Rants About 'Fat Troops' and Promises to Bring Back 'Bullying' In Bizarre Speech to Top Generals... as Audience Left Stunned Over Meltdown

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth's military speech was not received well.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Pete Hegseth suffered a meltdown while on stage, giving a speech to top generals, as he touched on everything from overweight soldiers to bullying, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Secretary of Defense ranted about what he wants to see moving forward from the military; however, his words were not received well by his audience.

What Did Pete Hegseth Say During His Speech?

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth did not hold back during his speech aimed at top generals, going off on a bizarre rant.

During the speech to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth rambled, "We became 'the woke department.' Not anymore. We're done with that s---."

That was just the beginning, as the 45-year-old then went off: "No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris," before pointing his rage at "fat" troops.

He added: "Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," and revealed his disgust with seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."

Hegseth then focused on the physique of soldiers' kids, and said, "Would you want him serving with fat or unfit or undertrained troops? Or alongside people who can't make basic standards? Or in a unit where standards were lowered so certain types of troops could make it in? In a unit where leaders were promoted for reasons other than merit, performance, and war-fighting?

Pete Hegseth Goes Off About 'Bullying'

"The answer's not just no, it’s hell no."

The former Fox News personality not only wants the military to look like super-soldiers, but he is also doing away with "superficial individual expression."

"The era of unprofessional appearance is over," Hegseth declared. "No more beardos." And if soldiers don't adhere to the rules, others have every right to "bully" them, at least that is what he hinted at during his meltdown.

"Leading war fighters toward the goals of high, gender-neutral and uncompromising standards in order to forge a cohesive, formidable and lethal Department of War is not toxic,” he raged, and added words, including "bullying," "hazing," and "toxic," have been “weaponized and bastardized."

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The Secretary of Defense made it clear he wants no 'fat troops' in the military.

He added: "That's why today at my direction, we're undertaking a full review of the department's definitions of so-called toxic leadership, bullying, and hazing to empower leaders to enforce standards without fear of retribution or second-guessing."

"... If the words I’m speaking today are making your heart sink, then you should do the honorable thing and resign," he later added. "We will thank you for your service."

Hegseth's deranged speech was not well received, as the majority of the audience stayed quiet during the rant; so much so that President Trump would later comment on it during his appearance.

"I've never walked into a room so silent before," the 79-year-old said on stage.

Pete Hegseth's Disturbing Behavior Exposed

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump commented on the 'silent' room following Hegseth's speech.

Hegseth's behavior has been under the microscope lately, with two sources close to Hegseth claiming he has been going off on staff.

"There's a manic quality about him," one insider claimed. "Or let me rephrase, an even more manic quality, which is really saying something." They also described Hegseth as visibly distracted, having even stood up and paced during meetings.

The other source added: "He's crawling out of his skin."

According to the insiders, Hegseth also does not want to be questioned about anything.

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth throws 'tantrums' when challenged, according to sources.

"He takes things personally when challenged – like full-blown tantrums," one of the sources said.

