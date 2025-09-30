Pete Hegseth Rants About 'Fat Troops' and Promises to Bring Back 'Bullying' In Bizarre Speech to Top Generals... as Audience Left Stunned Over Meltdown

The Secretary of Defense ranted about what he wants to see moving forward from the military; however, his words were not received well by his audience.

Pete Hegseth suffered a meltdown while on stage, giving a speech to top generals, as he touched on everything from overweight soldiers to bullying, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hegseth did not hold back during his speech aimed at top generals, going off on a bizarre rant.

During the speech to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth rambled, "We became 'the woke department.' Not anymore. We're done with that s---."

That was just the beginning, as the 45-year-old then went off: "No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris," before pointing his rage at "fat" troops.

He added: "Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," and revealed his disgust with seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."

Hegseth then focused on the physique of soldiers' kids, and said, "Would you want him serving with fat or unfit or undertrained troops? Or alongside people who can't make basic standards? Or in a unit where standards were lowered so certain types of troops could make it in? In a unit where leaders were promoted for reasons other than merit, performance, and war-fighting?