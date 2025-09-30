Hollywood Star Josh Harnett Hospitalized After His SUV Was Struck by Cop Car While Driving Home From Shooting New Netflix Series
Sept. 30 2025, Published 2:19 p.m. ET
Hollywood star Josh Harnett was left hospitalized after he was involved in a car crash with a police vehicle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor's SUV collided with a patrol vehicle in St. Johns, a city in Newfoundland, Canada, where he's filming a new Netflix series.
Cop Car Collision
Reps for the 46-year-old confirmed the Oppenheimer star has now been released from hospital following the collision and has returned to work.
According to a press release issued by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the crash happened just before 1a.m. on Thursday.
"There was significant damage to both of the vehicles involved," the release said.
"The 59-year-old male driver and the 47-year-old male passenger of the SUV were sent to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries."
Back At Work
It was reported on Monday that Hartnett was the male passenger in the SUV collision which is now under active investigation.
In August, Netflix announced Hartnett was starring in a new six-episode limited series, about a sea creature terrorizing a small town, being filmed in Newfoundland.
Alongside Hartnett are cast members including Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton and Lockwood & Co. actor Ruby Stokes. Netflix has not yet announced when the series will be available for streaming.
The logline describes the storyline: "When a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote town, a fisherman must fight to protect his family, his community, and his way of life."
'Stranger Things' Co-Star
In recent years, Hartnett has appeared in multiple high-profile projects, including the TV shows The Bear and Black Mirror; plus the films Oppenheimer, Trap and Fight or Flight.
He also starred alongside Dakota Johnson in Verity, which was filmed in New York City in March.
The actor married his longtime partner Tamsin Egerton, 36, in 2022.
After a 10-year courtship, the pair exchanged vows in a secret ceremony at London's Marylebone Town Hall.
A pal of the couple revealed they wanted to tie the knot in a low-key affair, with their close family and friends.
The former teen heartthrob has been living in the U.K for a number of years and revealed last year there are some things he doesn't miss about the U.S.
When asked in a interview what he most appreciates about his new home, the American actor, 46, named one heartbreaking difference between the two countries.
He said: "I guess what I appreciate now with my kids is ... there are plenty of things. I don’t want to get political but it’s nice not having guns in school. That's a very nice thing for the children."
Hartnett now resides in the Hampshire countryside with his wife Egerton, and their four children – along with their goats – Olive, Poppy, Lavender and Grape.
While speaking with BBC, he explained: "I would say that I’m quite assimilated at this point. It’s difficult to be fully assimilated as an American, because the cultures are so different, honestly ... I love living in the countryside here, I’ve loved living in London before, and it’s an adventure. It’s fun to live life as an adventure.
"We have, I think, a really wonderful little community that we have at our school, and I don’t know what it would be like in the States ... everything's different. Not just because I'm in the U.K. but because I'm in the countryside and we have a tiny little small holding, like a farm."