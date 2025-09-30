Hollywood Star Josh Harnett Hospitalized After His SUV Was Struck by Cop Car While Driving Home From Shooting New Netflix Series

When asked in a interview what he most appreciates about his new home, the American actor, 46, named one heartbreaking difference between the two countries.

He said: "I guess what I appreciate now with my kids is ... there are plenty of things. I don’t want to get political but it’s nice not having guns in school. That's a very nice thing for the children."

Hartnett now resides in the Hampshire countryside with his wife Egerton, and their four children – along with their goats – Olive, Poppy, Lavender and Grape.

While speaking with BBC, he explained: "I would say that I’m quite assimilated at this point. It’s difficult to be fully assimilated as an American, because the cultures are so different, honestly ... I love living in the countryside here, I’ve loved living in London before, and it’s an adventure. It’s fun to live life as an adventure.

"We have, I think, a really wonderful little community that we have at our school, and I don’t know what it would be like in the States ... everything's different. Not just because I'm in the U.K. but because I'm in the countryside and we have a tiny little small holding, like a farm."