Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Mario Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez 'Hopeful' Dismissal of Former NFL Cheerleader's Defamation Suit 'Will End Her Obsession' With Him

Mario Lopez and Desiree Townsend
Source: mega;desiree townsend

Mario Lopez is hopeful his fight with Desiree Townsend is finally over.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Mario Lopez is ready to put all the drama with the so-called "Flu Shot Cheerleader" behind him, after her accusations of defamation against the actor were dismissed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Desiree Washington has been in a months-long legal battle with the former Saved By the Bell star, after he shared and commented on a news story that questioned her mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
mario lopez
Source: mega

A judge dismissed all defamation allegations against Lopez.

Townsend earned her social nickname after Inside Edition aired a report in which she claimed a seasonal flu shot left her with a rare neurological condition called dystonia – only to appear perfectly normal a few weeks later.

After Lopez reposted an Instagram video of the segment, adding the caption "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," Townsend, who is now a paralegal, demanded he take down his post. When he didn't, she filed a lawsuit against him and his employer, NBC, demanding $25million.

Lopez argued that anything he said was covered by free speech, and a judge agreed with him, dismissing all charges "with prejudice," meaning the case is now officially closed.

Article continues below advertisement

Case Dismissed, Case Closed

desiree townsend
Source: desiree townsend

Desiree Townsend claimed Lopez dragged her name through the mud for his own enjoyment.

After the judge's decision, Lopez's attorneys, Alexandra Kazarian and Daniel JV Tapatillo, of famed legal group Geragos & Geragos, exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "We are hopeful this complete dismissal of her lawsuit coming on the heels of the Restraining Order against this woman will end her fixation and obsession with our client."

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lopez was granted a restraining order against Townsend after she brazenly served him legal papers at his home on Father's Day, ordering her not to come closer than 100 yards from him and his family.

In court documents, the Access Hollywood host argued the need for a restraining order, alleging: "Mr. Lopez was harmed by the most recent harassment when Ms. Townsend arrived at his home on Father's Day with a process server, causing chaos and fear for his young children and family members who witnessed the event.

"She then escalated the harm by posting a video of the service on TikTok, exposing his family and home address to millions of viewers, placing them at risk of further harassment, public ridicule, and potential physical danger."

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Campaign of Terror' Against Townsend

Mario Lopez Video
Source: Desiree Townsend

Lopez was first served with legal papers on Father's Day.

Townsend responded by lashing out at her nemesis, accusing him of orchestrating a "campaign of terror" against her, claiming his legal team had a "convicted felon" feed her "false information" to make her look crazy, which she said put her at risk.

She argued in court documents: "(Townsend) has been forced to live in constant fear for her life, as the coordinated attacks have crossed the line from reputational smears into intimidation tactics designed to endanger her physical well-being."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Tried To Keep Marriage Alive With Bedroom Secrets and Daily Love Letters... as They Did 'Anything to Make it Work' Before 'Separation'

photo of prince harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Boozy Lunch Ban! Meghan Markle's Star-studded Outings 'Causing Tension' With Exiled Royal as He's Excluded From Gatherings

Lopez Accused Of Smear Campaign

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

mario lopez
Source: mega

The star insisted that anything he said was covered as free speech.

The former NFL cheerleader also accused Lopez and his lawyers of a wide-ranging "smear campaign" to discredit her.

The document claimed: "The swift, calculated, and almost formulaic campaign of terror aimed at discrediting, humiliating, and punishing (Townsend) bears all the hallmarks of a coordinated effort, executed with the precision of a scripted playbook, designed not merely to deflect attention from Mr. Lopez’s own misconduct, but to retaliate against (Townsend) for her public statements and intent to pursue legal action."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.