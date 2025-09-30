EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez 'Hopeful' Dismissal of Former NFL Cheerleader's Defamation Suit 'Will End Her Obsession' With Him
Sept. 30 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Mario Lopez is ready to put all the drama with the so-called "Flu Shot Cheerleader" behind him, after her accusations of defamation against the actor were dismissed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Desiree Washington has been in a months-long legal battle with the former Saved By the Bell star, after he shared and commented on a news story that questioned her mental health.
Townsend earned her social nickname after Inside Edition aired a report in which she claimed a seasonal flu shot left her with a rare neurological condition called dystonia – only to appear perfectly normal a few weeks later.
After Lopez reposted an Instagram video of the segment, adding the caption "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," Townsend, who is now a paralegal, demanded he take down his post. When he didn't, she filed a lawsuit against him and his employer, NBC, demanding $25million.
Lopez argued that anything he said was covered by free speech, and a judge agreed with him, dismissing all charges "with prejudice," meaning the case is now officially closed.
Case Dismissed, Case Closed
After the judge's decision, Lopez's attorneys, Alexandra Kazarian and Daniel JV Tapatillo, of famed legal group Geragos & Geragos, exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "We are hopeful this complete dismissal of her lawsuit coming on the heels of the Restraining Order against this woman will end her fixation and obsession with our client."
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lopez was granted a restraining order against Townsend after she brazenly served him legal papers at his home on Father's Day, ordering her not to come closer than 100 yards from him and his family.
In court documents, the Access Hollywood host argued the need for a restraining order, alleging: "Mr. Lopez was harmed by the most recent harassment when Ms. Townsend arrived at his home on Father's Day with a process server, causing chaos and fear for his young children and family members who witnessed the event.
"She then escalated the harm by posting a video of the service on TikTok, exposing his family and home address to millions of viewers, placing them at risk of further harassment, public ridicule, and potential physical danger."
A 'Campaign of Terror' Against Townsend
Townsend responded by lashing out at her nemesis, accusing him of orchestrating a "campaign of terror" against her, claiming his legal team had a "convicted felon" feed her "false information" to make her look crazy, which she said put her at risk.
She argued in court documents: "(Townsend) has been forced to live in constant fear for her life, as the coordinated attacks have crossed the line from reputational smears into intimidation tactics designed to endanger her physical well-being."
Lopez Accused Of Smear Campaign
The former NFL cheerleader also accused Lopez and his lawyers of a wide-ranging "smear campaign" to discredit her.
The document claimed: "The swift, calculated, and almost formulaic campaign of terror aimed at discrediting, humiliating, and punishing (Townsend) bears all the hallmarks of a coordinated effort, executed with the precision of a scripted playbook, designed not merely to deflect attention from Mr. Lopez’s own misconduct, but to retaliate against (Townsend) for her public statements and intent to pursue legal action."