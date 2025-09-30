EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez 'Hopeful' Dismissal of Former NFL Cheerleader's Defamation Suit 'Will End Her Obsession' With Him

After the judge's decision, Lopez's attorneys, Alexandra Kazarian and Daniel JV Tapatillo, of famed legal group Geragos & Geragos, exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "We are hopeful this complete dismissal of her lawsuit coming on the heels of the Restraining Order against this woman will end her fixation and obsession with our client."

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lopez was granted a restraining order against Townsend after she brazenly served him legal papers at his home on Father's Day, ordering her not to come closer than 100 yards from him and his family.

In court documents, the Access Hollywood host argued the need for a restraining order, alleging: "Mr. Lopez was harmed by the most recent harassment when Ms. Townsend arrived at his home on Father's Day with a process server, causing chaos and fear for his young children and family members who witnessed the event.

"She then escalated the harm by posting a video of the service on TikTok, exposing his family and home address to millions of viewers, placing them at risk of further harassment, public ridicule, and potential physical danger."