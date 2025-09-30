EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Sex Scene Question at Heart of Nicole Kidman's Split and How Her Latest Raunchy Flick Was 'Last Straw' for Keith Urban
Sept. 30 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman's marriage collapse was obvious after her now-estranged husband, Keith Urban, raged during a radio chat over questions about his wife's on-screen intimacy – with sources now telling RadarOnline.com her latest film role was the breaking point in their 19-year union.
The 58-year-old Big Little Lies star and the 57-year-old Grammy-winning musician are separating after months of speculation.
Radio Clash Exposed Cracks
The pair, who married in Sydney in 2006, share two daughters – Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14 – and had recently spent long stretches apart as Kidman pursued filming commitments while Urban toured internationally.
In July, Urban phoned into Adelaide's Mix102.3 breakfast program while promoting shows in Australia. During a light-hearted game segment called "Wall of Truth," host Max Burford asked how he felt about Kidman appearing in romantic scenes with younger co-stars such as Zac Efron, who starred opposite her in the 2024 Netflix release A Family Affair.
Urban did not answer, and the call abruptly ended. One of the hosts remarked on air the star disliked personal questions and found the topic intrusive.
A source close to the family claimed: "The interview brought out an issue that had been simmering for a while. Keith supported Nicole's career, but he found questions about her sex scenes uncomfortable. It left him embarrassed, while she felt it wasn't fair to her."
Film Role Became The Breaking Point
Another insider revealed the subject resurfaced during arguments at home. They claimed: "Nicole felt on-screen intimacy was simply part of her job, but Keith didn't see it that way. The latest film brought those differences into focus and made them both realize the marriage was under strain."
The couple was last pictured together in June at a FIFA World Cup match in Nashville, Tennessee.
By August, Kidman shared a series of "summer memories" on Instagram that featured family and her sister Antonia but not Urban, fueling speculation.
Separate Lives On Opposite Sides Of The World
Over the summer, Kidman was based in London, filming a sequel to Practical Magic, renting a Hampstead property for a reported $87,000 a month.
Urban continued his High and Alive World Tour across the United States. It was later reported he had secured a separate residence in Nashville, moving out of the family's $3.5million compound.
A source familiar with their situation claimed: "Their schedules often kept them apart, but the distance wasn't just physical. Even though they tried to stay in touch every day, it became clear they were drifting into separate worlds, and the closeness had faded."
Signs Were There All Along
Despite the growing strain, the pair continued to appear together publicly. In May, Kidman joined Urban at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Texas, where he was honored with the Triple Crown Award.
Urban publicly thanked her during his speech, saying, "My wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight. I love you, Babygirl." Kidman responded on Instagram: "So much fun with my Triple Crown winner!"
Yet weeks later, when she marked their 19th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt backstage photo, Urban replied only with a single emoji rather than a tribute of his own – a detail friends now view as an early warning of their separation.