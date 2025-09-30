EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Sex Scene Question at Heart of Nicole Kidman's Split and How Her Latest Raunchy Flick Was 'Last Straw' for Keith Urban

The pair, who married in Sydney in 2006, share two daughters – Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14 – and had recently spent long stretches apart as Kidman pursued filming commitments while Urban toured internationally.

In July, Urban phoned into Adelaide's Mix102.3 breakfast program while promoting shows in Australia. During a light-hearted game segment called "Wall of Truth," host Max Burford asked how he felt about Kidman appearing in romantic scenes with younger co-stars such as Zac Efron, who starred opposite her in the 2024 Netflix release A Family Affair.

Urban did not answer, and the call abruptly ended. One of the hosts remarked on air the star disliked personal questions and found the topic intrusive.

A source close to the family claimed: "The interview brought out an issue that had been simmering for a while. Keith supported Nicole's career, but he found questions about her sex scenes uncomfortable. It left him embarrassed, while she felt it wasn't fair to her."