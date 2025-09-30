EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Still Feeling the Sting' Of Martha Stewart's Brutal Takedown of Wannabe Lifestyle Guru Duchess

After years of mixed public reception, she has won praise from fans – but been subjected to floods of mockery from critics – over her Netflix cooking and home series With Love, Meghan, which has returned for a second season alongside the rebrand of her lifestyle label As Ever. But Stewart's high-profile dismissal of her "authenticity" has struck a nerve.

A Hollywood source said: "Meghan came across Martha's remarks online like everybody else, and they really hit a nerve. Martha heaped praise on Gwyneth Paltrow, then turned around and admitted she didn’t know Meghan before casting doubt on her credibility. To Meghan it felt calculated, and she hasn't been able to shake it since."

During an interview, Stewart called Goop founder Paltrow "pretty powerful" and praised her Oscar win and lifestyle empire before adding: "Meghan, I don't really know very well, and I hope she knows what she's talking about. Authenticity, to me, is everything."