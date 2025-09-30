Your tip
Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Still Feeling the Sting' Of Martha Stewart's Brutal Takedown of Wannabe Lifestyle Guru Duchess

Split photo of Meghan Markle and Martha Stewart
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is still feeling the sting of Martha Stewart's takedown of her lifestyle dreams.

Sept. 30 2025, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is still hurting and frustrated by remarks from Martha Stewart questioning her credibility as a lifestyle figure – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the comments landed an extra punch as they came just before the diva duchess fought to build her new brand and expand her Netflix presence.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex has been steadily repositioning herself from former royal to Montecito tastemaker.

Stewart's Comments Hit Hard

Photo of Martha Stewart
Source: MEGA

Stewart praised Gwyneth Paltrow but casts doubt on Markle's lifestyle vision.

After years of mixed public reception, she has won praise from fans – but been subjected to floods of mockery from critics – over her Netflix cooking and home series With Love, Meghan, which has returned for a second season alongside the rebrand of her lifestyle label As Ever. But Stewart's high-profile dismissal of her "authenticity" has struck a nerve.

A Hollywood source said: "Meghan came across Martha's remarks online like everybody else, and they really hit a nerve. Martha heaped praise on Gwyneth Paltrow, then turned around and admitted she didn’t know Meghan before casting doubt on her credibility. To Meghan it felt calculated, and she hasn't been able to shake it since."

During an interview, Stewart called Goop founder Paltrow "pretty powerful" and praised her Oscar win and lifestyle empire before adding: "Meghan, I don't really know very well, and I hope she knows what she's talking about. Authenticity, to me, is everything."

Career Stakes on the Line

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The duchess feels Martha's 'authenticity' remark undermines her credibility.

Another insider said: "Martha isn't careless – she understands the weight her words carry with TV bosses and lifestyle gatekeepers, and Meghan knows it too.

The timing couldn't be more damaging, coming just as Meghan is trying to secure a new solo Netflix deal with her Sussex contract about to expire. Having Martha publicly question her authenticity risks sowing doubts in exactly the rooms where Meghan needs backing."

Markle, who previously ran the lifestyle blog The Tig before meeting Prince Harry, 41, has spent the past year crafting her post-royal identity. She soft-launched her brand by sending strawberry jam to friends, before unveiling As Ever with more ambitious plans.

Her Netflix series, filmed in a Montecito set designed to mirror her family home, has been praised for its accessible recipes and relaxed hosting style.

A Crowded Lifestyle Market

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan quietly resents the timing as she negotiates a new Netflix deal.

But critics argue the duchess is stepping into crowded territory. Another source said: "In Hollywood circles it's no secret that Martha has been dismissive of Meghan's attempt to brand herself as the next domestic goddess.

"With her influence, she could easily create obstacles for Meghan. The real concern is that other high-profile figures might echo Martha's stance and feed the narrative that Meghan isn't the real deal."

The backdrop is a difficult one. Sympathy for the Sussexes has waned since their high-profile royal exit in 2020, and the couple's $100m Spotify partnership collapsed last year.

While Harry pursued legal battles over his U.K. security arrangements, Markle focused on investing her energy in brand-building – which sources say made Stewart's comments all the more damaging.

Meghan's Response

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle pushed ahead with her Netflix brand despite Martha Stewart’s jab.

A source said: "Meghan's fed up with having to bite her tongue. A big part of her would love to call Martha out for being so dismissive, but she realizes the wiser move is to stay focused and let her work speak for itself.

"Even so, it hurt – she feels like whenever she makes headway, someone influential takes a swing at her simply because it's become trendy to knock her and Harry."

For now, Markle is said to be channeling her frustration into further cementing As Ever and With Love, Meghan.

But with Stewart's remarks lingering in Hollywood circles, the duchess faces an uphill battle to prove she belongs in the lifestyle elite.

