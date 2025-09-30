Your tip
Sydney Sweeney Channels Britney Spears By Wearing Same Starry Metal Mesh Dress at her Space-Themed Birthday Party Amid Rumors She's Set to Play Singer in Biopic

picture of Sydney Sweeney and Britney Spears
Source: @likethejetsons/Instagram; Jive Records

Sydney Sweeney channels Britney Spears by wearing the singer's dress at her 28th birthday party attended by her A-list pals.

Sept. 30 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney channeled Britney Spears by wearing the same dress worn by the pop icon at her space-themed birthday bash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Euphoria actress, who was celebrating turning 28, donned the starry metal mesh dress amid rumors she's in contention to play Spears in a planned biopic about the singer.

Out Of This World Party

picture of Sydney Sweeney and pals
Source: @likethejetsons/Instagram

Sweeney celebrated turning 28 alongside her close friends and family.

The Toxic hitmaker wore the dress in her Circus era, and Sweeney even copied the singer's photo shoot by sitting on the floor with her legs to the side, paying tribute to how the star posed while promoting her 2008 album.

The actress celebrated her birthday alongside her A-list friends, including Glen Powell, Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Wiz Khalifa, and Sexyy Red.

A source revealed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Seth MacFarlane, Jessica Alba, Justin Theroux, and Jen Meyer were also invited to the celebration, where people dressed up as aliens, astronauts, space cowboys, and more.

Sweeney's Rumored Boyfriend Scooter Braun Attended The Party

picture of Sydney Sweeney and pals
Source: @likethejetsons/Instagram

The actress chose a space-themed bash and guests dressed accordingly.

Another famous face on the guest list was none other than Scooter Braun.

Although they haven't addressed the status of their relationship publicly, a source previously told how Sweeney was "not exclusively dating anyone right now but is having fun with Scooter."

The insider added: "It is not serious," before revealing the Housemaid star is "dating around and in her single era without having any pressure."

Just one day after her party, Sweeney joined Braun, who is 16 years her senior, and a group of friends for a fun evening out at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, where they were pictured holding hands.

'It Is Hot And Heavy'

Photo of Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun
Source: MEGA

Sweeney has been dating Scooter Braun since they met at Jeff Bezos's wedding, according to sources.

A separate source said: "They talk every day and see each other often, it is hot and heavy.

"I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust.

"The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."

The pair have been linked since meeting at Sanchez and Bezos's wedding in Italy on June 27, which would make them a couple of almost three months.

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney was spotted holding hands with Braun during a Halloween event at Universal Studios Hollywood.

This comes days after they were spotted on a romantic date in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The movie star and music manager were seated across from each other at Jon and Vinny's, which serves Italian food.

While at their dinner, Sweeney wore her blonde hair down as she had on a dark top, shorts that highlighted her toned legs, and calf-height boots.

The talent manager, who used to work with Justin Bieber, wore a white long-sleeved T-shirt with his hair cut short and black prescription glasses on.

When they left the trendy establishment together, they got into a black SUV.

