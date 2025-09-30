Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson's Family 'Believes Security Photos of Man on Utah Campus Aren't Him' and 'His Apartment Was Staged After Arrest,' Candace Owens Claims

In a shocking development in the Charlie Kirk case, RadarOnline.com can reveal Tyler Robinson’s family doesn’t believe the security photos of the man on the Utah campus are him.

As was reported, Charlie was at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his Turning Point USA fall 2025 tour. About 20 minutes into his event, he was shot in the neck.

Although he was rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead relatively quickly.