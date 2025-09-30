Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson's Family 'Believes Security Photos of Man on Utah Campus Aren't Him' and 'His Apartment Was Staged After Arrest,' Candace Owens Claims
Sept. 30 2025, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
In a shocking development in the Charlie Kirk case, RadarOnline.com can reveal Tyler Robinson’s family doesn’t believe the security photos of the man on the Utah campus are him.
As was reported, Charlie was at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his Turning Point USA fall 2025 tour. About 20 minutes into his event, he was shot in the neck.
Although he was rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead relatively quickly.
Candace Owens Claims Tyler Robinson's Family Insists the Man in the Photos Coming Up the Stairs Is Not Him
Tyler Robinson was taken into custody on September 13 and officially charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.
While he’s appeared in court twice, conservative commentator Candace Owens claims she spoke to Tyler’s family — and it doesn’t seem like they believe he assassinated Kirk.
"The family says that the photo of the young man that is coming up the stairs, which was shared- that blurry image - is definitely not Tyler Robinson," Owens shared. "And let me just say, I never thought it looked like him. And neither did you."
Candace Owens Also Feels the Person Walking Up the Stairs Is Not Tyler Robinson
Owens mentioned Robinson’s “face looks different” than the person they’ve shown, as it appears “more narrow” and that person “seems taller.” She also noted Robinson has “full lips,” which the person doesn’t have, and that he looks “broader” than the person seen walking.
“So I’m on board with that person walking up the stairs is not Tyler Robinson,” she reiterated, “because I feel like it was intentionally blurred. They also never gave us the footage at all because in order to blur it, they probably needed a static image.”
Owens then dropped another shocking bombshell, alleging Robinson’s apartment was “staged after his arrest.”
Was Tyler Robinson's Apartment Staged?
“Now, you will recall I spoke to Lance [Twiggs]’s family, and one of the things that Lance’s family said was, ‘Hey, we own that apartment. They pay rent to us. We’ve never met Tyler Robinson.’” she continued. “But I can tell you that it seems like they were trying to hide the fact that this apartment got raided.” Owens also claimed it’s “very strange” Twiggs was “immediately… cleared as a suspect” and that she was informed by “other people in the department they wanted to keep that raid very hush hush.” “They didn’t want anybody to know about the raid,” she said. “There was no mention of the raid. And Lance immediately gets cleared as a suspect. Why?”
The political pundit also claimed Robinson’s family also “felt the apartment was staged” and that “a furry bed” was “intentionally” put in his room.
Candace Owens Is Questioning What's Going on With Tyler Robinson Being Accused of Assassinating Charlie Kirk
“Almost sort of implying that they’re trying to transfer the attributes of Lance onto Tyler,” she elaborated. “And that’s shady. But, again, when I put together what I’m being told by Lance’s family and what I’m hearing from the Robinson family, through a third party, I will say that it matches. It kind of seems like they’re agreeing.” “One family’s going, ‘Hey, Lance is kind of evil, why’s he getting cleared?’ and the other one’s going, ‘Tyler’s not this guy. Tyler is not this guy. So what the h— is going on, guys? What is actually going on right now?” Owens concluded by asking her listeners.
When appearing for his second time in court, prosecutors insisted there’s a “substantial” amount of evidence to prove Robinson’s guilt.