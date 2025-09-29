Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Tyler Robinson

Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson Appears in Court for Second Time... as Trial Expected to Take Lengthy Amount of Days

Split photo of Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA; THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOW

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer Tyler Robinson appeared briefly in court Monday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk was back in court today, September 29, RadarOnline.com can report.

Monday's hearing was a chance for Tyler Robinson's newly-assigned legal team to address the court; however, they passed on entering a formal plea.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Tyler Robinson
Source: mega

Robinson faces murder charges.

Robinson's new lead attorney, Kathryn Nester, announced her client will not waive his right to a preliminary hearing and trial, and the next court date is set for October 30.

Nester assured the judge that Robinson will be present in court for the next hearing.

The 22-year-old has officially been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.

Kirk was gunned down on September 10 as he spoke with students and died soon after. Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby campus building.

That rifle was reportedly later recovered with Robinson's DNA on it.

Robinson's parents recognized him in photos from the scene, and they joined him when he turned himself in to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathryn Nester
Source: courtv

Kathryn Nester addressed the court on her client Robinson's behalf Monday.

Prosecutors revealed they already have plenty of discovery evidence to link Robinson to the murder and are ready to present it.

It was revealed last week that Robinson had "made contact" with a police officer just hours after the conservative activist was shot and killed, as he reportedly tried to retrieve the murder weapon.

As Radar reported, cops apparently had a chance to catch Tyler much earlier in the search. According to Fox News, Robinson came face-to-face with an officer near the woods on the edge of the Utah Valley University campus.

"We have been able to confirm very recently that he did return to that campus and did make contact with an officer," Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, confirmed.

"The contents of that interaction we're not prepared to reveal right now. That's part of the investigation and part of gathering more information."

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Tony Graf
Source: courtv

Judge Tony Graf set the next hearing for October 30.

Mason said the officer was guarding the area after authorities placed the campus on lockdown on September 10, when Kirk was shot in the neck while debating college students at a rally in the quad.

In chilling text messages Robinson reportedly sent to his roommate, Lance Twiggs, he mentioned wanting to go back for the rifle.

The roommate told authorities that Robinson texted him on September 10 and pointed him toward a keyboard that was concealing what appeared to be a confession note that stated: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it."

After reading the note, the roommate texted Robinson and asked if he was joking. Robinson responded: "I am still OK, my love. … Shouldn’t be long till I can get home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret until I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Matthew McConaughey and Kay McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey had an 'Eight-Year Hiatus' From His Own Mom, 93, After Discovering She Was 'Leaking Stories' About Him

picture of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift 'Secretly' Attends Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs' Match Against Baltimore Ravens And is Kept Out of NFL Footage Amid Ongoing Concerns over 'Charlie Kirk Revenge Attack'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Charlie Kirk rally
Source: @charliekirk/youtube

Kirk was shot and killed during one of his college campus rallies.

Officials have indicated the alleged assassin's motive had to do with gay and trans rights.

"When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk," said Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, referring to the words of Robinson's loved ones.

And in a text chat with his roommate, Robinson allegedly said he had to kill Kirk when the opportunity presented itself.

"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," Robinson told his roommate, according to Gray. "If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.