Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson Appears in Court for Second Time... as Trial Expected to Take Lengthy Amount of Days

Robinson's new lead attorney, Kathryn Nester, announced her client will not waive his right to a preliminary hearing and trial, and the next court date is set for October 30.

Nester assured the judge that Robinson will be present in court for the next hearing.

The 22-year-old has officially been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.

Kirk was gunned down on September 10 as he spoke with students and died soon after. Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby campus building.

That rifle was reportedly later recovered with Robinson's DNA on it.

Robinson's parents recognized him in photos from the scene, and they joined him when he turned himself in to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.