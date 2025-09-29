Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson Appears in Court for Second Time... as Trial Expected to Take Lengthy Amount of Days
Sept. 29 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
The alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk was back in court today, September 29, RadarOnline.com can report.
Monday's hearing was a chance for Tyler Robinson's newly-assigned legal team to address the court; however, they passed on entering a formal plea.
Robinson's new lead attorney, Kathryn Nester, announced her client will not waive his right to a preliminary hearing and trial, and the next court date is set for October 30.
Nester assured the judge that Robinson will be present in court for the next hearing.
The 22-year-old has officially been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.
Kirk was gunned down on September 10 as he spoke with students and died soon after. Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby campus building.
That rifle was reportedly later recovered with Robinson's DNA on it.
Robinson's parents recognized him in photos from the scene, and they joined him when he turned himself in to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Prosecutors revealed they already have plenty of discovery evidence to link Robinson to the murder and are ready to present it.
It was revealed last week that Robinson had "made contact" with a police officer just hours after the conservative activist was shot and killed, as he reportedly tried to retrieve the murder weapon.
As Radar reported, cops apparently had a chance to catch Tyler much earlier in the search. According to Fox News, Robinson came face-to-face with an officer near the woods on the edge of the Utah Valley University campus.
"We have been able to confirm very recently that he did return to that campus and did make contact with an officer," Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, confirmed.
"The contents of that interaction we're not prepared to reveal right now. That's part of the investigation and part of gathering more information."
Mason said the officer was guarding the area after authorities placed the campus on lockdown on September 10, when Kirk was shot in the neck while debating college students at a rally in the quad.
In chilling text messages Robinson reportedly sent to his roommate, Lance Twiggs, he mentioned wanting to go back for the rifle.
The roommate told authorities that Robinson texted him on September 10 and pointed him toward a keyboard that was concealing what appeared to be a confession note that stated: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it."
After reading the note, the roommate texted Robinson and asked if he was joking. Robinson responded: "I am still OK, my love. … Shouldn’t be long till I can get home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret until I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."
Officials have indicated the alleged assassin's motive had to do with gay and trans rights.
"When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk," said Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, referring to the words of Robinson's loved ones.
And in a text chat with his roommate, Robinson allegedly said he had to kill Kirk when the opportunity presented itself.
"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," Robinson told his roommate, according to Gray. "If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence."