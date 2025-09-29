Rowling's Rage: 'Harry Potter' Creator J.K. Slams Emma Watson for Being 'Ignorant' and Accuses Actress of 'Trashing Women's Rights' as Rift Over Transgender Views Explodes

Her rant continued: "I wasn't a multimillionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous.

"I therefore understand from my own life experience what the trashing of women's rights in which Emma has so enthusiastically participated means to women and girls without her privileges.

"The greatest irony here is that, had Emma not decided in her most recent interview to declare that she loves and treasures me – a change of tack I suspect she's adopted because she's noticed full-throated condemnation of me is no longer quite as fashionable as it was – I might never have been this honest.

"Adults can't expect to cosy up to an activist movement that regularly calls for a friend's assassination, then assert their right to the former friend's love, as though the friend was in fact their mother.

"Emma is rightly free to disagree with me and indeed to discuss her feelings about me in public - but I have the same right, and I've finally decided to exercise it."