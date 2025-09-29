Your tip
Emma Watson

Rowling's Rage: 'Harry Potter' Creator J.K. Slams Emma Watson for Being 'Ignorant' and Accuses Actress of 'Trashing Women's Rights' as Rift Over Transgender Views Explodes

Split photo of Emma Watson, J.K. Rowling
Source: MEGA

J.K. Rowling accused Emma Watson of 'trashing women's rights.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2025, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

J.K. Rowling has slammed Harry Potter star Emma Watson for being "ignorant" and accused the actress of "trashing women's rights," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rowling, 60, bashed Watson, 35, who played Hermione in the film adaptation of the best-selling book series, after the actress spoke about their public falling out in a recent interview.

Emma Watson Still Treasures J.K. Rowling Despite Rift

Photo of J.K. Rowling
Source: MEGA

Rowling branded Watson 'ignorant' after she discussed their fall out over transgender rights.

Watson and other Harry Potter stars, including lead actor Daniel Radcliffe, have publicly spoken out against Rowling's anti-transgender views since 2020 – and as a result, the author and cast have been locked in a feud since 2020.

The 35-year-old recently broke her silence on their fractured relationship during an appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast.

She told Shetty she still treasured the author despite their past disagreements.

On Monday, September 29, Rowling took to X to discuss Watson's comments about their relationship.

J.K. Rowling Brands Emma Watson 'Ignorant'

Photo of Emma Watson
Source: MEGA

Watson said she still treasured Rowling despite their feud.

Rowling wrote in the lengthy X post: "Like other people who've never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is."

The 60-year-old didn't hold back as she proceeded to call out Watson's privilege.

She continued: "She'll never need a homeless shelter. She's never going to be placed on a mixed sex public hospital ward. I'd be astounded if she's been in a high street changing room since childhood. Her 'public bathroom' is single occupancy and comes with a security man standing guard outside the door.

"Has she had to strip off in a newly mixed-sex changing room at a council-run swimming pool? Is she ever likely to need a state-run rape crisis centre that refuses to guarantee an all-female service?

"To find herself sharing a prison cell with a male rapist who's identified into the women's prison?"

J.K. Rowling Calls Out Emma Watson's Privilege

Photo of J.K. Rowling
Source: MEGA

Rowling called out Watson's privilege from becoming 'a multimillionaire at fourteen' because of her books.

Her rant continued: "I wasn't a multimillionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous.

"I therefore understand from my own life experience what the trashing of women's rights in which Emma has so enthusiastically participated means to women and girls without her privileges.

"The greatest irony here is that, had Emma not decided in her most recent interview to declare that she loves and treasures me – a change of tack I suspect she's adopted because she's noticed full-throated condemnation of me is no longer quite as fashionable as it was – I might never have been this honest.

"Adults can't expect to cosy up to an activist movement that regularly calls for a friend's assassination, then assert their right to the former friend's love, as though the friend was in fact their mother.

"Emma is rightly free to disagree with me and indeed to discuss her feelings about me in public - but I have the same right, and I've finally decided to exercise it."

Photo of Emma Watson
Source: MEGA

Rowling noted she was not 'owed eternal agreement' from Watson or her co-stars.

Before the author launched into her tirade, she noted: "I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created. The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should hold these days."

"Emma Watson and her co-stars have every right to embrace gender identity ideology. Such beliefs are legally protected, and I wouldn't want to see any of them threatened with loss of work, or violence, or death, because of them."

