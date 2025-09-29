Your tip
Taylor Swift 'Secretly' Attends Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs' Match Against Baltimore Ravens And is Kept Out of NFL Footage Amid Ongoing Concerns over 'Charlie Kirk Revenge Attack'

picture of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift snuck into the Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce in action despite ongoing safety concerns.

Sept. 29 2025, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift secretly supported her fiancé Travis Kelce’s latest NFL game after making another sneaky entrance to the Arrowhead Stadium.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer snuck in to see Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs side take on Baltimore Ravens just 24 hours after attending the nuptials of best pal Selena Gomez and her new husband Benny Blanco.

Taylor Swift's Secret NFL Entrance

picture of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift's arrival to the stadium was very low key, unlike some of her previous entrances.

The Shake It Off star's presence was so low key, she didn’t even appear on the NFL broadcast of the match.

However, fans did spot her father, Scott, and her brother, Austin, at the game, along with Kelce's mom, Donna.

RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month Swift has taken extra precautions over her safety in the wake of Charlie Kirk's murder.

Keeping Taylor Swift Safe

picture of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift, here watching a previous fixture, has become a regular at Kelce's matches.

The liberal singer fears she could become the target for a potential revenge attack and was captured attending a Chiefs' game days after the MAGA star's assassination via a bullet proof screen.

A source said at the time: "They used the screen to keep her safe.

"They have used that screen before, but usually it is for the President or someone like that, not a celebrity. But this was a weird week."

Swift is said to have been left in shock at Kirk's very public assassination.

And it is that trauma, coupled with her ongoing issues of stalking, that has meant those around her are not "taking any chances" when it comes to safety.

Charlie Kirk 'Revenge' Attack Fears

picture of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

The singer is taking no chances when it comes to her safety in the midst of 'Charlie Kirk revenge attack threats'.

Another insider added: "Taylor had concerns because she has received hate mail from the same kinds of extreme group.

"Charlie's murder, and the weirdness with her stalkers, is why she will take serious measures to increase her security and only a core group of people know what her schedule is.

"She was targeted by far-right extremist groups after going against Donald Trump (by endorsing Kamala Harris) and there are legitimate concerns about some of the threats that have been made. They aren't taking any chances."

Swift made a heartfelt speech at Gomez’s wedding on Saturday, according to new claims.

Taylor Swift Attends Selena Gomez Wedding

picture of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The singer attended the match 24 hours watching Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tie the knot.

Ed Sheeran, who has collaborated with Blanco on several albums, also reportedly spoke, as did the newlyweds' respective parents.

Others who shared words at the nuptials included Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey and her stepfather Brian Teefey, as well as Blanco's parents, Sandra and Andrew Levin.

An insider said. "At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun.

"They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn't stop smiling. There was so much love in the room."

Some other guests at the pair's wedding included Steve Martin and Martin Short, who also gave a speech together at the rehearsal dinner, Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton, SZA, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Eric Andre and Finneas.

Gomez's Emilia Perez costars Edgar Ramirez and Zoe Saldaña were also in attendance, as were some members of her Wizards of Waverly Place family.

